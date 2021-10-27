MORGANTOWN — Try as they might, they have not figured out a statical way to publicly give offensive linemen their due.
Oh, the statheads who rely on metrics come up with percentages and statistics that show a coaching staff the effectiveness of an offensive lineman’s play, but mostly they hide in the obscurity of the scrum that is the blocking scheme at the line of scrimmage and beyond.
Neither the metrics nor the optics fully capture the kind of game the left guard, the right tackle or the center, for instance, have played ... unless that center is Zach Frazier.
The one-time Polar Bear from Fairmont Senior High often plays more like a grizzly bear in the middle of the WVU line, and against TCU as WVU won on the road for the first time since Trump was in office he was at his brawling, mauling best.
The coaching statistics rated him out at 91%.
Not quite sure how they arrived at that, much of it being subjective, and you can’t see it and I can’t see it for it comes from film study.
See, what happens WVU runs a play and Frazier puts someone on his fanny — a block known as a pancake block.
As many pancake blocks as Frazier has compiled this year you could probably get a letter delivered to him simply by addressing it to:
Zach Frazier, House of Pancakes, Morgantown, WV.
One pancake was caught by the TV cameras as Leddie Brown, who gets credit for the yardage and touchdown, scored from 3 yards out in the fourth quarter. The score came right behind Frazier who took the linebacker and drove him so far back that an usher approached and asked to see his ticket.
Only kidding about the last part, but it wasn’t as much of an exaggeration as you might think.
“There was one play where Leddie scored and he has s picture of it on Instagram and you can see the guy on the ground,” quarterback Jarret Doege said on Tuesday.
But as good as that was, it didn’t match what Frazier did on Brown’s longest run of the day, a 26-yard gain.
That was the one that etched its image into Doege’s mind, for he was watching after he had given the ball to Brown going over the right side.
For all intents and purposes, Brown was stopped with about a 2-yard gain, only the big running back from Philadelphia didn’t give up, his legs pumping a piston inside a V-8 engine.
But mostly that just had his wheels spinning, until Frazier got behind the scrum that entrapped Brown and began pushing. The entire group moved forward ... and then Brown emerged out of the group and got as much yardage as physics would allow him to get ... and Frazier had a whole lot to do with it.
“The most impressive was when Leddie was stopped for a 2-yard gain and Frazier — I don’t know if you could see on TV — starts pushing him and it turns into about a 20-yard gain,” the amazed Doege said.
Frazier’s play symbolized the rebirth of the Mountaineers’ offensive line in the image it hopes to create and carry through the remainder of the season.
“We had a unit meeting with the offense and we were talking about tough, physical plays. That was the highlight. Frazier just pancaking dudes.” Doege said. “”They played really well. They take pride in being tough and physical. Only one sack, can’t do much better than that. Two-hundred-plus yards rushing. They played really well. I’m really proud of them.”
The line play was inspired by Frazier but it was the best it has been all year across the line.
Why?
To begin, true freshman Wyatt Milum is getting the hang of college football as he returns from a week off from an injury, more comfortable with his role. And guard Doug Nester, from the same Spring Valley High School as Milum, played this last game with the cast off his wrist.
Nothing like having two hands when you are trying to stop a 300-pound defensive tackle.
“Milum played well,” Neal Brown said. “He’s still a true freshman playing and he made some mistakes but he was going against a really good player. That was the best game he has played. He battled. He overcame his negative plays better than he has. I thought that was a really positive performance for him.”
In fact, the group played so well that the starting 5 was in there for every play.
