MORGANTOWN — Reason No. 1,315,268 why “The Backyard Brawl” should be an annual event:
ESPN’s College GameDay — sometimes known as “The Wonderful, Wacky World of Lee Corso” — is opening its 2022 season with a special mid-week stop in Pittsburgh for the revival of the Brawl after an 11-year hibernation.
That’s a lot of time for this rivalry to sit sizzling on the back burner, with not much to remind us what it was once.
Certainly, it’s two hungry teams, WVU trying to regain its place back among the Top 25 in the nation and Pitt just hungering for a win over WVU. The Panthers have been effectively declawed by WVU in each of the last three games and it is 14 years since they last beat the Mountaineers.
That 2008 four-point victory came a year after another four-point triumph over the Mountaineers, but WVU fans don’t want to hear that any more than they want to hear Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
Rumor has it, if you somehow are traveling south down I-79 and are listening to “Sweet Caroline” on your car’s onboard entertainment system, as you cross the Pennsylvania/West Virginia border it automatically flips over to John Denver doing “Country Roads (Take Me Home).”
It’s kind of too bad that the rivalry renews in Pittsburgh, seeing as there’s nothing more hospitable as the tailgate scene in the parking lot outside Milan Puskar Stadium. Instead, the Game Day crew are just going to have to put up with the yinzers up there in ‘Burgh at Whatchamacallit Stadium ... you know, the one with no ketchup.
They say that this will be the 422nd edition of College GameDay. West Virginia has been on five of them, hosting it against LSU and 2011 and TCU in 2014 while being the road team at the 2012 Orange Bowl and at TCU in 2017.
If things go the way Neal Brown expects them to, the pregame show at 6 p.m. on Thursday Night, Sept. 1, could be the start of awakening the nation to a Mountaineers football revival. Certainly, there is an aura around this team that feels like it’s catching on.
In fact, it will be interesting to see how the show’s hosts — Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Corso — predict the game.
You talk about being set up for upset (notice how we turned that word around, which is just what the Mountaineers will be trying to do with the odds when they take the field).
Pitt is the defending ACC champions. WVU was the runner up in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game.
That would seem to back up all claims to Pitt being a heavy favorite for the game.
But Pitt lost a first-round pick at quarterback. WVU lost Jarrett Doege at quarterback.
And they replaced him with JT Daniels, who came into college football as a 5-star recruit at USC and who brought his NCAA championship ring from Georgia with him when he transferred to Morgantown this summer.
He has yet to start and lose a college game.
And now he is reunited with his first offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell and all indications are that Harrell is putting together a “take-no-prisoners” big play offense that is going to turn every game into a track meet.
WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton let the cat out of the bag what was brewing after this year’s spring game when the WVU passing game was put on display.
“I feel like the offense last year was a little more conservative. We took our time. Coach Graham Harrell, he likes to take a lot of shots. It’s going to be more exciting. It won’t be a boring game with a whole bunch of runs and things like that,” he said.
And with it being a renewal of the Backyard Brawl, you can expect they might have a few “special wrinkles” put in by Harrell, the first and maybe the most prolific of the long line of Texas Tech great quarterbacks.
And home field advantage? Forget it.
The Mountaineers’ allotment of tickets are already gone and Pitt has yet to put its tickets on sale. West Virginians are hyped for this year to get started in six weeks and after COVID and a sick offense over the past few years, they will head up to Pittsburgh on Sept. 1 and make I-79 look like the Indianapolis Speedway.
