MORGANTOWN — It looked as though it could have been an explosion waiting to happen, this relationship that was developing between West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins and the petulant, unpredictable Erik Stevenson.
Huggins is not one to have squeaky wheels on the program he runs, especially when it isn’t winning, and in midseason, as WVU was going through a five-game losing streak to open the Big 12 Conference regular season, he hinted that Stevenson was pushing himself toward being dismissed from the team.
To think that it would be Stevenson who would become Huggins’ go-to guy and lead them through a late season rush and into the Big 12 Tournament playing their best basketball, expecting to be selected as a No. 7 or so seed in the NCAA Tournament was a stunning change of direction.
They play No. 8 seed Texas Tech in the initial game of the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City on Friday night and Stevenson goes into it having swept the conference’s final regular season awards, being named not only the Big 12 Player of the Week but the league’s Newcomer of the Week.
He closed the regular season with five straight 20-point games and if his style remained flamboyant, his actions unpredictable, he had gained control of himself and the direction in which he was headed.
True, he had admitted as he has all season that he is “crazy” and had “a screw loose,” but his approach had turned him into a lovable oddball, at least if he was on your side.
You have to go back to the second conference game of the year. Stevenson had already contributed to one loss with an inexplicable intentional foul, and now they were 0-1 in league play and facing Oklahoma State.
He had gotten WVU into the lead after trailing by 13 points with three consecutive 3-point shots but celebrated the third one by making an uncalled-for gesture toward Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, in the stands that day, which involved grabbing his crotch.
That got him a technical foul and turned the game completely around.
Huggins was not at all happy.
“Erik gets incredibly stupid again and basically costs us the game,” Huggins said during his post-game radio interview.
He later, in his media interview, add this:
“We can’t have one guy changing the game the way he’s changed the game, and I love the kid. I do, and I wish him nothing but the best, but he hurts our team when he does that and you don’t have that right. I don’t care who you are or what you think you are. You don’t have that right. To hurt your team, to hurt your teammates. You don’t have the right.
“For what? ‘Look at me, look at me.’ Who cares about you. Do what you’re supposed to do. I know for sure, next time it happens he will no longer be a Mountaineer.”
Huggins knew he was getting with Stevenson, who transferred in after playing for Huggins’ coaching pal Frank Martin at South Carolina, making WVU his fourth school.
Huggins just had to find the right buttons to push with Stevenson, a problem he was trying to work out with so many new players in the system coming from east, west, north and south.
Huggins admits he spent a lot of time thinking about how basketball had changed so rapidly, putting together a team of veterans who had to be reprogrammed.
“You just don’t go out and recruit guys now. You have to almost recruit them in layers. Then the hard part is getting those layers to come together and to understand not just who they are playing with, but understand what I’m trying to get them to do and what our staff is trying to get them to do.
“Now that’s harder, particularly when you’re bringing in portal guys who have played. Like Erik, this is his fourth or fifth school. He has gone through a basketball culture at each school, and I think it’s only natural that sometimes there are some things that pop in his head, and I’m ‘like where did that come from?’
“Obviously, he has been through a lot. He has been through a lot basketball-wise and terminology and execution of different things. What do you do? Do you curl screens? Do you slip screens? Do you reject screens? What am I supposed to do in this situation. He has really grown. I think it’s made him a better player.”
Stevenson has credited Huggins for making things better for himself and the team.
“Give it to Huggs and how he’s been coaching us and the way we’ve been practicing, which is way more competitive,” Stevenson said. “Every day we have been taking everything personal. Every drill, if a guy scores on somebody, we tell them run the play back so we can guard them.
“We all want to win. We know what’s at stake and we’re looking forward to next week in Kansas City and taking care of business.”
Texas Tech may not be an easy out. The Red Raiders are without coach Frank Adams, suspended for making an insensitive comment to a player, but like everyone else in the Big 12 they are a solid team, one that beat WVU, 78-72, in Morgantown three weeks ago despite 27 points from Stevenson and 20 Kedrian Johnson.
When WVU beat them, 76-61, on January 25 in Lubbock, Stevenson had a tougher day with just 3 of 12 shooting and 1 of 7 from 3-point range but finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.