MORGANTOWN — To most of those who watched Darius Stills as he grew from an obscure nose guard into the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year and a potential National Football League draft choice, they also thought that the most important person behind him was the middle linebacker in the West Virginia defense.
But now, as we have come to the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, those who watched Stills — and his NFL-bound younger brother Dante in next year’s draft — from the beginning know that the most important person behind him was his mother, Janeen Floyd.
Indeed, if the NFL drafted parents, not players, she would be a sure first-round selection.
Consider the scouting report they would have compiled on her:
Single parent who raised two older children to college football prominence, to say nothing of intelligent, polite, solid citizens and students, to say nothing of being still very much in the child raising mode with yet another 13-year-old to get through those tough years, Janeen Floyd has been a working mother who immersed herself in all aspects of motherhood.
She was there whenever needed, seeing that her children attended school, attended practice, attending to their needs while working a job and, for the last five years, battling cancer. With former WVU linebacker Gary Stills, the boys’ father who left their Fairmont home when he left college to pursue an NFL career that stretched out over a decade, she was not only the conscience but the motivating force behind their development.
Now, as her son Darius’ dream is about to come true, so is the first part of her dream as she is expected to be there with the family, including Gary, and having invited all of Darius’ coaches as he went from Pee Wee football to the NFL to take part in the draft watch and party.
Darius understands what this moment means for his mother.
“She is definitely emotional,” he said the other day. “She gets choked up just talking about it, especially the journey I had. She’s proud of me. And Dante’s going to go as well next year.
“She means the world to Dante and I. She knows who we are. She’s grateful to have two sons who are going to be in the NFL. She was there through the hard times and the good times in my life.”
——
Janeen Floyd knows that each year, each month, each day her journey has presented more problems, more pride, more desires and more dreams.
And now, the end is in sight.
“It’s a lot of emotion at once,” she said.
She says she thinks she’s cried every day.
“I’m happy for him, but I’m worried, too. I’m worried how far he will be going [in the draft]. I’m worried about his decisions in life. This is kind of stressful, but I’m happy and proud of him. It’s a lot of things all at once.”
He’s ready for it, though, because she made him ready for it, just as Dante, also a defensive lineman at WVU and one of the best in the nation, will be ready for it next year.
“I keep them grounded and humble,” she said. “There’s no cockiness in this family. Anything can be taken away from you at any time. There’s always people working to take your spot, so you have to stay humble.”
——
She understands that because there was a time she wasn’t sure she would be around when this day came about.
In 2016, doctors confirmed what she feared, that she had breast cancer.
“I wasn’t going to tell them. In fact, I didn’t tell them for a while but they kind of knew something was wrong. Every day it was them asking what is wrong and telling me I looked like I’d been crying,” she said.
“One day, they were going to football practice. Darius is the kind of kid who deals with things by holding it in. He doesn’t talk about things. Dante? He was so upset! He couldn’t focus on football. So I told them, ‘I’m going to be OK. They have so many things out now that can help people. I’ll be alright. I’m going to fight.’”
The doctors told Janeen she needed six weeks of radiation therapy.
But football camps were just starting and she wasn’t going to let them miss that.
“I said, ‘I’ve got to get my kids to college. I can’t do this right now.’”
The doctor said, you really need to do this right now, but Janeen was adamant.
“It is going to have to be put on hold until I get the kids to camps. They have to be seen. It seemed like there were two or three camps a week. We traveled and I finally did my radiation after it was all over. I had to get them to college. I was the one to do it.”
It was a tough time for her — and them — but she got them out there in front of the college coaches.
“Just having them, doing things with them kept my mind on other things. When you have cancer, you just want to get it out of your body. That’s all you think of, but having them and my third son, who is 13 right now, they kept me so busy I didn’t have time to think about it all the time,’” she said.
She wanted no medals for it, no praise that she put her kids even before her health.
“I was just doing what any mother would do to get her kids to college,” she said. “I knew I had to get them out of West Virginia and go to these camps so they could go against the best kids. They would beat all these people at all these camps and I realized they were just as good as I thought they were.”
She said she was late getting Darius seen, being the eldest and that created a problem.
“We’d go to these camps and Darius was beating everyone in these camps, but they were already recruiting in his grade and had people written into those sports,” she said. “Dante’s group were just starting to be recruited. He was getting offers and Darius wasn’t. He was good, but because of the offers people would say that Dante was better. But [Darius] was just as good as Dante, it was just I started too late with him. That’s my fault.
“I had taken him to camps around West Virginia, but when he got going I told him to tell me where he wanted to go to school and I’d take him to that camp. They want to see you in person. They want to see if you are 6-4 or 6-2. They want to see if you are as good as you look in your film. They want to see it personally and to get to know you.
“We’d go into these coaches’ offices and they’d tell him they already had people in that spot, but that they were going to put him up on the board and watch him. Then they’d tell Dante they were going to offer him.
“It was hard. I was literally crying in the car, but happy for Dante, too.”
And Dante, wouldn’t be bragging about his offers. Not in that family.
“Dante would be so mad,” she said. “He’d keep telling me, ‘He was better than me in this camp and yet they aren’t offering him.’ Dante would get mad when people looked down on Darius and say stuff to him like ‘Why are you wearing West Virginia clothes? You’re never going to go there.’”
But that was actually good for Darius.
“He used that as a chip on his shoulder,” Janeen said. “He said, ‘Mom, I’m so glad I’m like you. If I wasn’t like you, I’d of given up a long time ago. But haven’t given up.’ He was stubborn.”
People would say he’d wind up at Fairmont State and that would get under his skin.
He kept saying, ‘No, I’m going D-1,’” Janeen said.
And he did.
