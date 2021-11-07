MORGANTOWN — On Saturday night, we all turned back the clock.
Well, here in Morgantown, we sometimes are a little bit slow and are waiting until Tuesday, Nov. 9, to turn back the clock on basketball time and will bring back the hoops version of “The Backyard Brawl,” one of the most hotly-contested rivalries in the country.
The West Virginia vs. Pitt rivalry will be resumed at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the WVU Coliseum.
As stated, we move slowly.
The 188th game in the rivalry had originally been scheduled to be played last year but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was pushed back to this season and make no doubt, being the season’s second game, it will revive all the juices that have driven “The Backyard Brawl” since it was started in 1906.
It was played annually from 1918 — sometimes as many as three times in a season — until the Big 12 realigned and West Virginia holds a 99-88 advantage, including the last four in success. If the Mountaineers can stretch the streak to five games it will give Bob Huggins something to really celebrate — the Mountaineers 100th victory over Pitt.
But this year’s revived revival isn’t about what is past, although that certainly has built the fire that burns within “The Backyard Brawl,” no matter what conference the teams represent, but is more about what is new.
These two teams are completely rebuilt, WVU a total remake from what is expected of a Bob Huggins team and Pitt trying to fix what has been wrong under Coach Jeff Capel, who is looking to add staying power.
When they last played, in 2019, Huggins had his kind of team ... big and strong with Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe providing the muscle and, in that game, the soon-to-be-departed Tshiebwe took control of matters on the inside with 20 points and 17 rebounds.
But that was a “here today, gone tomorrow” memory, for Tshiebwe now is at Kentucky and among the Mountaineers, with a 15-man roster, only Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman, remain.
Huggins has completely remade his team with Tshiebwe and Culver gone, along with Miles McBride, now of the New York Knicks, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jordan McCabe.
Gone is Press Virginia, gone is the hard edge in favor of a four-out, one-in offense that is built around the shooting of Sherman and McNeil, both outside bombers capable of going on hot spells, while seven new players are on the roster.
In truth, the most familiar with the intensity of what “The Backyard Brawl” is has to be Jalen Bridges, a budding star, who comes from 15 miles down the road from Morgantown in Fairmont and knows that there is little in college basketball more intense than playing against Pitt.
Sherman and McNeil are trying to fill in the players about what it’s like, but Huggins knows best. He played at WVU and faced Pitt seven times in the 1970s, averaging 10.9 points a game.
When the series was broken off, Huggins was disappointed for he had been deeply involved upon returning to his alma mater to coach 14 years ago.
His first game, his team was unranked and were facing a No. 21 Pitt team. It turned out to be one of the most bitter loses Huggins had taken, losing 55-54 on a buzzer beating 3-point shot from Pitt’s Ronald Ramon ... a pain that hurt even more since WVU had made what should have been winning free throws prior to that only to have them wiped off the board when the officials ruled the wrong player had gone to the line.
Yes, that game was at Pitt.
Huggins didn’t allow the pain to last long for the next time he saw the Panthers, on March 3, 2008, in the Coliseum, he picked up his first win over them as WVU coach, 76-62.
Two years later, though, the intensity of the rivalry and the involvement of the fans was driven home anew to Huggins.
In 2010, WVU had become a national factor under Huggins and was ranked No. 6 when Pitt came to town at No. 22 but WVU had too much for the Panthers and, let’s just say, the fans showed no respect to their neighbors to the north, throwing objects onto the court, one of which injured a Pitt assistant.
An official approached Huggins and after a brief conversation the veteran coach strode purposefully to the scorer’s table, where he picked up the microphone from in front of the public address announcer and, in a voice normally reserved for halftime speeches to his team when it is struggling, Huggins said to a now hushed crowd:
“Hey, don’t throw anything on the floor. You are going to hurt one of the players. That’s stupid! That is stupid! If anyone sees someone throw something on the floor, point them out so we can throw them out of here.”
The ESPN announcers, having heard that, said “I think he made his point, don’t you? I wouldn’t want to be on his bad side.”
Peace — not sanity — returned and West Virginia went on to finish off a 70-51 victory.
But when the rivalry broke off, Huggins saw it as a step backward, so when it was revived under Mountaineer Athletic Director Shane Lyons, he wasn’t shy about saying so.
“The way we travel in our league, it’s refreshing to jump on a bus and ride an hour, believe me,” Huggins said following the 68-53 WVU win. “It’s been such a great game for so many years and it’s been such a great rivalry for so many years.”
This was what everyone was clamoring for.
“The reality is, we don’t need them and they don’t need us, really,” Huggins said. “It’s not like either one of us can’t find other games, it’s not that. You can’t find meaningful games, like this is for the fan base.”
So now they’re back at it and a win for Capel and Pitt would be a game changer for that program, just as it would catch national attention for what Huggins has done.
Capel is trying to establish his program in a tough league and having a problem getting it going, finishing 2-14 in the ACC in 2019 and 1-8 in 2020 and 1-7 last year. On top of that he lost Justin Champagne to the NBA after averaging a double-double with 18.1 points and 11.1 rebounds.
Over the past two years, Capel has lost 1,059 points and 527 rebounds so he’s searching for answers just as is Huggins.
