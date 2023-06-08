MORGANTOWN — It was, in many ways, stunning news that came out of Toronto, that former West Virginia star pitcher Alek Manoah, who burst on the major league scene as if they could begin reserving his place on the wall in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, was being sent to the minor leagues.
Not just to the minor leagues, but to the lowest impost in minor league baseball, in an effort to find that shooting star that flashed across the baseball skies just four Junes after being selected with the 11th of the first round in the major league draft of 2019.
He was a bigger-than-life character, 6-foot, 6-inches, 285 pounds, hard-working, fun-loving. The world quickly became his balloon, until somehow this year it was taken for a Chinese spy balloon and sent it spinning back to earth.
An All-Star pitcher a year ago who was being compared to Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton with a early success log that included a 9-2 record year followed by scoffing at the Sophomore Jinx by going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA and a third-place finish in the Cy Young Award voting, reality hit him like Shohei Ohtani line drive off the shins this year.
Opening day starter, his record as fallen to 1-7, his ERA has tripled to 6.26 and, perhaps most frightening of all, his walks have gone from 2.3 per 9 innings to 6.5 per 9 innings.
He was no longer battling the hitters. He was battling himself.
Pressure built. Fans have been booing him. Talk shows have been calling for his return to the minor leagues ... but to the rookie league?
It was a startling reversal; or was it?
Toronto had tried this once before, two decades back, did it with a pitcher who wound up in the Hall of Fame, Roy Halladay.
But as former Toronto Star columnist Richard Griffin pointed out Wednesday night following the move, this was different.
Halladay had six years of foundation to rebuild on. He’d pitched almost 600 professional innings at the time they sent him to Mel Queen, their pitching doctor in those days.
Manoah’s rise was more like a space shuttle, climbing off the launch pad into the major leagues and reach 5,000 miles an hour quickly, the trajectory straight up.
You learn from failure, but Manoah had never failed on his way up, so this was different ... but it was not new for him.
In fact, when he came to West Virginia he was as lost as he is now, a hard-thrower with control problems both on the mound and off the field. Randy Mazey had to guide him through two tough years with a losing record and an earned run average of 3.52 while walking 5 batters per 9 innings.
That summer after the second year, he went off the Cape Cod League, a wooden bat summer league where he picked up his slider. He came back a different pitcher, going 9-4 for Mazey with a 2.08 ERA.
Mazey knows him well, knows what made him tick at WVU when he came in brash and confident and had to go through some the tough times when he bounced back and forth between starting and relieving as he tried to find himself.
“When Manoah got to us, he would have been drafted out of high school, but there were teams that didn’t want to take him up high. He basically told them they were making a huge mistake and was going to come and beat them,” Mazey said.
“When a kid says that to a pro team out of high school, you don’t have much work to do on his attitude. He had the confidence, the desire and the chip on his shoulder to prove people wrong before he got here.”
It is that attitude that Mazey believes will get him through this.
“I think this is what he needs,” Mazey said. “He’s the type of kid, any time you challenge him, he’s going to respond. I think that’s what they have in mind, to get him hungry and prove how good he can be.
“He’s a kid who’s really serious about playing this game for a living. I think this will be really good for him. He’s not going down to pitch against rookie ball hitters,” Mazey said. “He’s going down to work on some things. If he needs to face live hitters when he’s down there, he can do it, but I don’t think they want Alek Manoah pitching in rookie ball.”
Perhaps this is a case of too much, too quickly.
The human mind is a fragile thing and in the big leagues, you have to learn to lose before you win.
Think of it this way. Sandy Koufax, maybe the greatest pitcher ever, was 36-40 with 4.10 ERA after his first six major league seasons without ever playing in the minor leagues. Randy Johnson’s first four seasons produced a 49-48 record with a 3.95 ERA.
See, it takes time to figure out the mechanics yourself when something goes wrong and it takes more time to straighten out the mental approach when you are a pitcher and have four days between starts to think about what is cascading down upon you.
It requires a totally different approach in a totally different environment, whether it be the Cape Cod League of the Florida Complex League. The idea is to take the pressure off, to correct the mechanics while rebuilding the ego.
These things happen to athletes, perhaps exaggerated more in baseball but no different than a basketball player who keeps missing open shots or making bad passes.
How it starts, no one really knows, although Griffin in his article on Manoah did offer a theory of where it began and pointed to last October, Game 1 of the Wild Card Series when Manoah lost to the Mariners.
This is the way Griffin described the scene:
“Having completed his post-game interview session, he was alone with his thoughts in the clubhouse. Disconsolate, he sat unmoving in front of his locker, leaning forward, head buried in his hands, elbows on knees.
“The Game 2 starter, Kevin Gausman, was headed to the back door of the clubhouse, needing to pass by Manoah’s space. His 3-year-old daughter, Sadie, let go of her father’s hand, walked quietly over to Manoah’s locker and wrapped her arms around his neck, a concerned, healing hug. It immediately brought him back to the present as a trace of a smile crept in.”
Makes you wonder, maybe all he needs is a little girl’s hug.
---
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.