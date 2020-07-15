They should have been professional stars

MORGANTOWN — First the names.
Joe Alexander, Jerry Porter, Tavon Austin, Major Harris.
These are, maybe, the best pure athletes ever to play for West Virginia University, yet none of them became professional stars.
Now the question.
Does that say more about the ability it takes to make it big in professional sports, or does it say more about the person trying to make it and the situation into which he is thrust?
There are, of course, others whose names also will find their way into this discussion — Pat White and Kevin Pittsnogle, to mention a couple — but the focal point will be the foursome that everyone thought would become big time professional stars yet didn’t quite reach that level.
Each of these four players physically had what it took to make it to All-Pro or All-Star status, yet they didn’t get over the hump.
Why?
First of all, it’s harder than you can imagine.
Physical ability can get you only so far but you need more. Maybe it was Muhammad Ali who put it best.
“Champions aren’t made in gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them,” the champion once said.
Think, if will, of Joe Alexander on the basketball court if he had the inner fire, the focus, dedication that Jerry West had.
Or think of Jerry Porter with that same drive to push him over the top.
Alexander’s natural abilities always far outstripped his inner strength. That’s why he was an NBA lottery pick out of West Virginia, considered by many scouting the NBA draft as the most athletic player on the board. Milwaukee used the pick No. 8 on him.
But he played only 67 NBA games in a year-and-a-half with the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls before heading overseas to have a successful, lucrative career — but not realizing what many thought was his birthright.
The hint that he wasn’t going to be able to fulfill his potential came when he didn’t really turn it on until the last 16 games of his WVU career when Bob Huggins finally found the switch to throw that John Beilein couldn’t push in a freshman year where he was sparsely used and a sophomore season when he averaged only 10.5 points a game.
Alexander played sporadically under Beilein down the stretch, scoring only 43 points and shooting just 28.1 percent over the final nine games, in five of which he scored no more than 5 points.
Huggins waited for the right time in Alexander’s junior year to turn up the juice and after an OK first half of the season, he went into full Huggins mode, leading to a Yahoo! story that was headlined “When Huggins curses, Alexander listens.”
Alexander went into the NBA without much experience really, not playing basketball until he was 16 and that being overseas, sitting out most of his freshman year and not playing much the second half of his sophomore year and he believes he didn’t make it because the Bucks drafted him as a project but didn’t give him a chance to become one.
“I don’t think there is a hard definition of what a ‘draft bust’ is,” Alexander told Basketball Insiders in 2015. “Ultimately not being in the NBA is on me, but as far as ‘who is a bust?’ you have to look at Milwaukee and the management that drafted me. If you want to label ‘anyone with the term ‘Bust — it’s the Bucks.
“When Milwaukee drafted me, I was touted as a project and someone with a lot of potential who could contribute had I learned to play the game. That’s what the Bucks told me. I need time. I could have been drafted by any other team in the league and they would have given me time to develop.”
It was a different story for Jerry Porter, as gifted a player who ever donned a Mountaineer football uniform. He could run, jump, catch, play quarterback, receiver and defense and that, in the end, is what held him back.
He had a solid NFL career. A second round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2000, Porter played nine NFL seasons, caught 295 passes for 4,120 yards and 31 touchdowns, missing a 1,000-yard receiving season by two yards when he netted 998 yards in 2004.
He came in as a freshman from Washington, D.C. in 1996 and the best part of that redshirt year was the pre-warmup show he put on on the field before the players came out, throwing the football 60 or 70 yards downfield, taking the ball and dunking it easily over the goal posts, just to have something to do.
He was awesome, but the 1997 through 1998 teams never lived up to expectations, going just 19-16. The 1998 team had possibilities of being a really strong team but Coach Don Nehlen made the mistake of scheduling No. 1 Ohio State as the opener, a game they could have won but lost, 34-17.
That took the steam out of them and even though they won the next four they finished just 8-4.
Porter never got to specialize in anything, his talent such that Nehlen used him at receiver — he caught just 28 passes in three years — and at safety, where he was a good defender but whose heart really wasn’t in that, and at quarterback, completing 3 of 6 passes for 20 yards.
Seven of those 28 career catches, though, were for touchdowns.
Austin has been the classic case of a breakout season waiting to happen. He played for the St. Louis Rams, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys after the Rams made him the 8th overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft.
It has been like no one is quite sure how to use him. A star receiver and one of the most dangerous kick returners at WVU ever, yet also the man who holds the school record for rushing yards in a game with 336 against Oklahoma, no less, he has had a good NFL career but now, as he looks to sign for this upcoming season as a free agent, he has not reached star status.
As a receiver he has not caught more than 58 passes in a season after having caught 101 and 114 in consecutive years at WVU and has not had a 600-yard receiving season, averaging only 9.3 yards per catch for his career.
As a returner, he had four TD runbacks at WVU, two for 100 or more yards. He averaged 12.7 yards per punt return and 24.8 yards per kickoff return at WVU while in the NFL he averaged 7.9 and 18.0, respectively. He has not returned a kickoff in two years with the Cowboys.
But it is Major Harris who offers the saddest tale for he was a man before his time. Had he come along today, where black quarterbacks are not the exception but the rule and where athletic quarterbacks with strong arms who can run and dominate, he almost certainly would be a star.
But Harris bypassed his senior season, didn’t get drafted until the 12th round, was drafted by Oakland, thinking of him as a defensive back.
It was odd, really, for Harris went against Notre Dame’s Tony Rice for the national championship in both their final college games and Harris wasn’t drafted until the 317th pick and Rice wasn’t drafted at all.
That would not happen today, but it’s a different game and then it was all on your passing and no matter what else, that’s how they looked at quarterbacks in 1989..
Harris was the first Division 1 player to rush for more than 2,000 yards and throw for more than 5,000. He was a first team All-American, called “the premiere athlete in the country by Cincinnati coach Tim Murphy, yet was the 19th of 20 quarterbacks drafted, leading him to say “they just didn’t like me.”
Former NFL quarterback Joe Kapp of the Minnesota Vikings, who signed Major to play in the Canadian Football League, put it this way for Sports Illustrated.
“The NFL doesn’t want to know about bowlegged, bad-breath guys even if all they do is win. It wants blond-haired, blue-eyed, straight-legged guys. Major is a Magic Johnson type. He’ll be our point guard.”
Much of the same could be said about Pat White, may not have had an NFL arm but who could move a football team. The best he could do after being drafted by Bill Parcells and Miami in the second round was to be used a “wildcat” quarterback, never completing an NFL pass.
Major Harris was in football what Kevin Pittsnogle was in basketball. Had he come along today, when 7-footers live outside and shoot 3s, he probably would have been a star instead of a high school teacher, but it’s all about being the right guy, in the right place at the right time with the right coach and the right system.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
