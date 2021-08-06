MORGANTOWN — As West Virginia’s 2021 football team gathers today to start its first weekend of summer camp, it does so with improved talent and higher hopes than either of the first two Mountaineer teams Neal Brown has coached.
Now it’s time for them to be taught maybe the most important lesson any football team can learn — How to win 101.
And what better place to go for such a class than to a winner and you can’t find many who match the expertise of former defensive tackle Mike Fox, among the latest WVU Sports Hall of Fame class that was announced last Sunday?
Fox not only played defensive tackle for the 1988 Mountaineer team that went through the regular season unbeaten and got to a game against Notre Dame for the national championship, but who also owns a Super Bowl championship ring from the now famous “wide right” game that the New York Giants won, 15-13, over Buffalo in Tampa in 1991.
Believe it or not, there were similarities between those two teams not the least of which was a WVU quarterback, Major Harris in ‘88 and Jeff Hostetler, filling in for the injured Phil Sims, in ‘91.
“We climbed up through the ranks,” Fox said as he thought back to the 1988 Mountaineers. “We had to do a lot of growing in ‘86 and ‘87. Those were tough years and things needed to come together again.”
The 1986 team had gone 4-7 while suffering humbling 48-16 and 58-14 losses to unranked Pitt and No. 1 Miami, while dropping a 19-0 decision to Penn State. The 1987 team improved only to 6-6 but those who looked closely saw something good happening, WVU lost, 25-20 to Maryland, just 6-3 to Pitt, 25-21 at No. 18 Penn State, 32-31 at No. 6 Syracuse and 35-33 to No. 11 Oklahoma State in the Sun Bowl.
That was five of the six losses by a combined 15 points, three of the losses being to nationally ranked teams.
“We trained hard, not just in summer camp but in the off-season, spring practice. You gotta be able to work hard. You have to have a lot of people willing to work hard because it’s a hard-working business, especially if you want to excel,” Fox said.
The Giants were very much the same.
“They were two very hard-working teams. It’s a four-month schedule for the fans but it’s a 10 to 12-month season for the players,” he said. “One was a pro team, one a college team.”
At WVU it was a job interview, so to speak. In New York it was the job.
Like everyone else, Fox would have liked to have seen WVU play Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl with a healthy Major Harris, but he injured his shoulder on the third play of the game.
“That didn’t help matters,” he said.
With the Giants, ironically, it was a quarterback injury that gave a different WVU quarterback his big chance as Jeff Hostetler stepped in and took them to the title.
“He stepped up and did an awesome job,” Fox said. “He was a very good backup who could have started for anybody at that time. Things came when they came … we lost to Notre Dame but we won against the Buffalo Bills. It was two tough situations.”
Think of the range of emotions Fox went through — from the depths of losing to Notre Dame to watching Scott Norwood’s field goal soar wide right to give the Giants the NFL championship.
“That’s why you play the game,” he said. “You never know how it’s going to shake out. We were in the national spotlight for the first time in West Virginia history. It was a big deal in 1988. We weren’t in a conference.”
If there was a lesson there, it was that you have to be able to overcome unexpected roadblocks such as injuries that come your way. The ‘88 Mountaineers couldn’t do it, but the Giants did.
The Super Bowl victory eased the pain of that difficult loss to Notre Dame just three years earlier for Fox.
“The Super Bowl is on its own stage,” Fox said.
Winning it, if there was a comparison, had to be something like the 51-30 victory over Penn State during the undefeated 1988 regular season.
West Virginia had won just one of the previous 32 meetings with Penn State, stretching back to 1955.
“Beating Penn State was awesome, too,” Fox said. “It was a major win for West Virginia on national TV. It was, you know, awesome. Joe Paterno had a great club and had as good an organization as anyone could find back then.
“They had good football players and beating them on national TV was a big deal. We almost beat them the year before, but we didn’t win the game,” Fox continued, referring that 25-21 loss in Beaver Stadium.
Buffalo, too, had good players. Great players and were a regular visitor to the Super Bowl, going four times and losing all four.
“Those guys were an amazing football team. They scored 50 and 60 points in the playoffs. We knew we had to stop them. It was a task, but we had the players and the coaches to put together the game plan to do that,” Fox recalled.
One thing Fox all the way through was coaches. It started at WVU with Don Nehlen and his position coach, Bill Kirelawich.
“Coach Nehlen was a great coach. He put together a great program and there was no doubt about it, when you went to work you went to work,” he said.
And Kirelawich?
“Kirlav was the best D-line coach in college that I know. He got me ready for the other part of my future,” he said.
With the Giants, it was Parcells and, for a time, Bill Belichick, who would experience some Super Bowl success himself.
“They all knew how to get the best out of a player they had. They excelled at it. They were hard coaches, but they were fair coaches. Parcells was a very intense coach. Even when you get to the NFL, you have to keep developing your players.
“I don’t care if you are a first-round pick, third-round pick all the way to a free agent. You have to develop. You can’t just let them stop growing and learning. You have to help them become a better player to win a football game.”
At WVU, Fox was such a good player that he could take over a game himself from the defensive tackle position, as he did in the 1989 Gator Bowl when he was named Most Valuable Player.
As a senior in 1989, he led the Mountaineers with 10 quarterback sacks and recorded 78 tackles while being named honorable mention All-American by The Sporting News, First Team AP All-East and All-ECAC.
