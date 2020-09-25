Third down conversions could be key to win at OSU

MORGANTOWN — While the phrase was popularized by Mark Twain, it was the British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli who originally put forth the quotation “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics.”
In this era where analytics rule the sporting world, such a statement would automatically disqualify the honorable Disraeli from ever holding a front office, managerial or coaching position in the sporting world, for statistics have become the scripture from which all strategy is now drawn.
This brings us to the topic of today’s sermon, which is whether or not West Virginia University’s chance of survival in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 11 Oklahoma State depends quite heavily on their ability to succeed on third down.
First, let us offer some recent history.
Last week, in Oklahoma State’s opener, the Cowboys’ defense, which is thought to be among the best in the Big 12, pitched a third-down shutout at Tulsa, holding the Golden Hurricane to zero first down in 11 tries.
“Any time you pitch a shutout on third downs, that’s impressive, but I wasn’t surprised,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said this week as he began preparing his team for its first real test of the new and still unsettled season.
That 0-for-11 is a statistic.
Let us now look back into ancient history, from last week to last year.
Last season, West Virginia’s offense might have done better to just bring the punt team on the field on third down than try to make first downs. The Mountaineers were successful just 34.5 percent of the time, which ranked 107th out of 131 teams in the nation.
That, too, is a statistic and if you put them together, do you get reality or do you get a lie?
Certainly, Brown hopes it goes as far as a damn lie, for he and his staff and his team have spent a lot of time trying to fix what was wrong with the third down offense last year.
In the opener, WVU showed marked improvement, converting 8 of 13 third downs, 61.5 percent, but it remains to be seen if that is a statistic, a lie or, even an optical illusion as Eastern Kentucky’s defense was dismal and gave up 624 total yards to WVU.
See, more goes into third down conversions than third down plays, for if you make yardage on first and second down, third down is far more manageable.
Against EKU, WVU averaged third and 4.2 yards to go on its 13 third downs. That — and the out of hand nature of the game — allowed them to run the ball eight times on third down, which also allowed them to keep under wraps what might be their third-down passing attack against Oklahoma State.
Why is that important?
“They have a bunch of guys who can play man coverage. When you can do that and can generate a pass rush, sometimes with four guys, which they do, you can be good on third down,” Brown said.
WVU quarterback Jarret Doege is aware of Oklahoma State’s talent and approach.
“On third down, they man you up and think they are better than you. We have to depend on our guys to win one on one battles. That’ll help us do better on third down,” Doege said.
Last year, he started against Oklahoma State in a 20-13 loss, converting 5 of 13 third downs, 35.7 percent, about the team’s season average.
That experience should take him and Brown a long way toward understanding what OSU tries to do on third down and on how to attack it.
The other reason WVU’s third down performance last year is probably more a damn lie than a statistic is the Mountaineers’ offensive line and running game looks to be much improved over last season. Again, not taking the statistic that showed 329 yards last week against an inferior opponent as the proof but more just in what the eye told you.
In that game, WVU was without two starting offensive linemen, so the line play should be better this week with starters back after a one-game suspension.
It wasn’t a disaster but it did not go well, either, with WVU converting 5 of 14 third downs for 35.7 percent, about the season average.
At any rate, this could be a physical battle that is settled on third down successes and this season WVU believes it has a chance to pull it off, no matter what the statistics say.
