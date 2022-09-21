MORGANTOWN — Rest assured, Charles Dickens wasn’t thinking about either Morgantown or Blacksburg, Va., when he wrote his “Tale of Two Cities” but he well could have been thinking of them when he opened with these famous words:
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
The words apply on this Thursday night’s primetime matchup on ESPN with the Black Diamond Trophy at stake, especially in the area that probably will decide the game — third downs.
For West Virginia, certainly third down has been “the best of times” as well as “the worst of times.”
Offensively, with a slick, smart quarterback in JT Daniels, clutch receivers like Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, and hard running, 240-pound running back CJ Donaldson, WVU has converted 54.3% of its third down attempts.
That ranks 14th in the nation, up from 39.78% last year and 41.61% in 2020.
But the question is can they continue that against a V-Tech defense that ranks third in the nation on third down, allowing opponents to convert only 17.1% of their attempts.
Conversely, WVU has not stopped opponents on third down. Even with a game against Towson, WVU was dismal in stopping opponents on third down, ranking 114th out of 131 teams.
Virginia Tech’s third down offense may not be able to take advantage of that weakness, ranking 90th in the nation on third down conversions with 36.2%.
Whichever team’s third down units figure things out more than likely will win what should be a close, hard-fought battle.
Certainly, WVU is used to being engaged in such situations, having lost to Pitt on an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to account for a 38-31 victory and then losing to Kansas, also on an interception return for a touchdown, that coming in overtime and presenting a highly misleading 55-42 final score.
WVU is well aware of Virginia Tech’s third down defensive excellence.
“They are a fast flow, aggressive-oriented defense,” Mountaineer quarterback JT Daniels said. “What they want to do is put you in third and long. They do a lot of good things when you are third and long.”
Of course, every defense wants to put an offense in third and long but getting there is sometimes difficult.
In fact, a team that has a good third-down conversion defense, often sets that up with big defensive plays on first and second down, keeping you from getting to third and short.
“Second and long is predicated to pushing you to third and 8 plus. From what I’ve seen they’ve been very good on third down,” Daniels said. “The best way to be good on third down is to push you to third and long. The best way for an offense to be good on third down is to stay out of third and long.
“I think the national average — at least two years ago — was on third and 8 or more 18%,” Daniels went on, which is just about where Virginia Tech is this year. “That’s one out of five on third and long. That’s a tough living and I don’t care how good you are. If you are playing third and long you are not going to be very successful throwing on third down.”
So, for WVU, first downs become highly important. While the Mountaineers have shown an ability to make big plays both in the passing game and the run game, getting 5 or more yards on first down will go a long way toward keeping them out of third and long.
Second and 4 or 5 gives you a lot of options in your play calling and make it tough to allow the Virginia Tech pass rush, which has been strong, from being turned loose.
On the road in an extremely hostile stadium, third and long becomes a communication nightmare, to say nothing of a technical problem. The offense almost certainly will be built around keeping negative plays from occurring.
Tech likes to run the ball and has not been particularly effective, averaging only 24 points per game, 102nd in the country.
If the Mountaineers, with Dante Stills leading the way and entering the game needing just one tackle for a loss to tie Grant Wiley’s school career record of 47.5 TFLs, can get negative plays it would probably improve that third down defense, which took a beating both against Pitt and Kansas.
