MORGANTOWN — Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton would like nothing better than to become the No. 1 receiver in the nation this year but he’s willing to settle for being No. 0 on the West Virginia roster, the first player ever to wear the number.
Why uniform No. 0?
“There wasn’t too much behind it,” he said in a recent Zoom media call. “It was just I wanted to be the first to wear it. I wanted to get rid of No. 83. When I first came into college that was the number they gave me and I couldn’t change it until I proved myself.”
The truth is, Bryce Ford-Wheaton is in the process of proving it. In this, his third season, his coach Neal Brown believes Ford-Wheaton is perched at what could be a breakout season.
“He’s had a great winter,” Brown said recently. “He’s uber-talented, he’s intelligent, he knows our offense in and out.
“I think it’s time and I think he would tell you the same,” Brown said. “I think he’s ready to take that next step. I think he can be one of the better receivers in our league, I really do believe that.”
You look at Wheaton and you see a long, angular frame. You watch him run and you see long, loose strides. He has hands that look like a receiver’s hands and he has the kind of mind that allows him to soak up instruction, having been a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and West Virginia’s Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll.
That is fitting for Ford, a member of the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame and once head of the team’s academics, is his grandfather while his uncle is also a former Mountaineer running back, giving him the necessary supply of blue and gold blood circulating through his body.
The idea now is to take the skill set, the intelligence and match it up with his experience to take that step forward that Brown seeks and that he is pushing for.
His first year, he caught 12 passes for 201 yards and 2 TDs, against Texas and Kansas State.
Last year, he jumped to 27 catches for 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a 58-yarder against Kansas State.
His approach this year is more dedicated to mental improvement than physical.
“My biggest thing is consistency, consistency ... doing that every game, not just one game or two games. I want to get there every game,” he said. “I’m capable of making big time catches. Consistency is what I’ve got to prove. I think when the ball is in the air more people should think I’m going to catch it than not.”
Last year, he was part of the entire receiving corps having troubles dropping passes, something they have focused on during the off season.
“We’re really not worried about the narrative. We just work every day,” said Ford-Wheaton. “This offseason, we caught more balls than, honestly, anyone in the Big 12. We caught thousands of balls every week. I think the total for the winter was like 89,000 balls combined. We took it really serious. We know what we had to do to improve, and I think we made great strides in that area.”
And the experience of having now played two years has him knowing what to expect after an adjustment period.
“My mindset going into this season is I’ve already gotten my feet wet, I’ve started multiple games, so there shouldn’t been anymore pregame jitters or anything like that,” said the sport management major. “I know exactly what I’m getting into now.
“In high school, you are better than everybody and can just go out there and be successful without too much technique,” Ford-Wheaton said. “In college, you need technique because the person you line up against across the line of scrimmage is just as fast as you, is just as strong as you, so you have to use your technique and what you’re taught to get open.
“I think I’m capable of making big-time plays and big-time catches. I just have to go out there and prove it.”
From what we’ve seen of Neal Brown’s offense over the first two seasons it might be pure folly to think you are going see numbers out of receivers like you saw from previous coaches as Brown looks for balance, not only between run and throw, but between receivers.
Brown has openly pushed for catches from his running backs and tight ends and spread the ball around among the wide outs, with 17 players catching passes during his first year and 16 his second, but only one receiver caught more than 47 passes and none had more than 612 yards in receptions.
