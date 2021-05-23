MORGANTOWN — The other day the news came down that Tim Tebow had signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, not as the quarterback he was when he won the Heisman Trophy at Florida, but as a tight end.
Quarterback turned tight end?
What could Mike Ditka possibly think of that? What does Rob Gronkowski think of it?
A quarterback playing tight end, a position where you catch passes, not throw them, and where you block linebackers, not try to run away from them?
Amazingly, it comes in the midst of a tight end revival, one that has reached West Virginia University, where Coach Neal Brown keeps expanding the position’s duties in his offense and where he is developing a potential NFL tight end in Mike O’Laughlin, who once himself would have laughed at the suggestion he would be at the position, considering he was a 215-pound wide receiver out of high school.
Tight ends are not something new in football, despite having fallen out of favor during the days of the “Air Raid” attacks. The truth is, though, they always were some of the best players in the NFL.
You can go back to John Mackey with the Baltimore Colts or Ditka himself, to Ozzie Newsome, to Tony Gonzalez or Kellen Winslow or Shannon Sharpe.
But football is an ever-changing game and the tight end position is one that has gone with the ebbs and flows of whatever tide the offenses of the day were riding on. As offenses rose, defenses adjusted and if you would go five receivers, defenses would send more blitzes because no one was left to block them.
And as football changes, so, too, do the people who play tight end. While few, if any, follow Tebow’s path from quarterback to baseball player to tight end, many follow O’Laughlin’s path. After all, wide receiver is a glory position where you catch those deep passes and, while you have to block, it seldom is against linebackers who are intent on making your teeth rattle.
He has come to understand that as he has made the transition.
“After that first year I gained some weight,” O’Laughlin said during an off-season Zoom call. “It was difficult, but I kind of got past that stage. As you get older, you want to kind of develop the mental side as well, and the past two years of working with coach (Travis) Trickett, coach (Gerad) Parker and coach Brown, I’m kind of taking it to that next level of thinking.”
It’s something all those who have made a radical position change have to come to accept, and that probably doesn’t come until they realize it is a compliment, not a demotion.
As proof, there’s Gronkowski, who has established a new level for performance even though it wasn’t always that way for him.
“If you look at Gronk, the guy was dunking basketballs in high school. He’s just a big, athletic guy who turned out to be a football player.”
And if he was going to be a football player, the tight end position was the glove that fit him.
“He’s a guy who is a little bit crazy, and I feel like at this position you’ve got to have a little bit of crazy because you are doing all sorts of things,” O’Laughlin said. “You’re blocking big people and trying to run by little people. Gronk was an idol growing up and when I was learning the position, I used to watch him and he played so hard. If you play hard, good things are going to happen.”
And each of the last couple of years, good things were happening more and more for O’Laughlin
O’Laughlin went from six catches as a freshman to 15 as a sophomore, including catches in key situations, a sign that the offense was expanding to include the tight end as something more than a blocker and a trust was being built between the quarterback and the tight end.
It even resulted in a crucial 6-yard, third-quarter touchdown pass against Army in the Liberty Bowl with WVU training, 21-10, that put them in position to win the game.
Brown continues to add to what he can do with tight ends, heavily recruiting them and creating formations where he can play two at a time, which means that T.J. Banks also becomes an important cog in the offense while some younger tight ends are now benefitting from the wisdom that O’Laughlin and Banks are passing on.
“We were talking about that the other day,” O’Laughlin said. “We’ve been so thin at the spot in previous years, we were the younger guys the entire time, T.J. and I. This is the first year where we have guys younger than us that we can help teach and show the way. It’s nice to have more guys in that room.”
