MORGANTOWN — In the end, this year's West Virginia men's basketball team will be remembered as a team that underachieved, which is probably unfair considering the situation under which it had to operate.
So why the death threats to the players?
Yes, you out there. West Virginians. Hasn't our world become violent enough without making losing a basketball game a crime punishable by death?
This on Twitter from Taz Sherman, the Mountaineers' guard, on Monday after WVU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Sunday evening by Syracuse in a thrill-a-minute game that was decided by three points.
"Getting death threats and telling me you gonna kill me and my family is also not a part of sports fye," Sherman tweeted.
Sherman went on to say in a later Tweet that most of the messages were from West Virginians.
C'mon, folks.
These guys, maybe as never before, were part of the cure for all of us through the COVID-19 lockdown, as they offered something to root for, to cheer for and they did it with class.
This is what Sherman had to say on Twitter before whatever threats he got started rolling in:
"Sad and disappointing. But I'm happy, I lived my dream playing in March madness. I'm just a kid from Mo City who most ppl didnt even think I had a shot at being a D1 athlete. A lot of people can't do what I did and all I can say is thannk you to the real ones/. 12 out (maybe)"
The maybe is important for Sherman is a senior, but obviously is thinking of taking advantage of another season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 cancelation of last year's tournaments.
WVU, you see, feels it has something more to accomplish and the only two seniors were Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien.
Ten losses are the legacy this team will live with, but nine of them by five or fewer points, which says it was a team that bordered upon greatness yet had some kind of fatal flaw.
They went into the NCAA Tournament a No. 3 seed, which ranked it among the Top 12 teams in the country, but they could not reach the Sweet 16.
"We didn't go as far as we wanted to," said Sean McNeil, the Mountaineers' high scorer with 25 points. "We didn't accomplish things we set out to do. As we go forward, I think this will be good for us. After a loss it's tough, but you try to figure out positive things you can take away."
Now it must be understood, losing in the NCAA is not a disgrace. Hardly. There are 64 teams in the main draw and 63 of them will end their season with a loss.
It isn't a matter of if you will lose, only when.
That doesn't ease the pain, certainly not for coach Bob Huggins, who actually suffered more from the losing than he did from his battle with COVID-19 because no one hates to lose more than him.
Huggins hates to lose far more than he enjoys winning.
The odds were stacked against his team, and everyone else's, for that matter, this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was a year unlike any other, a year without rhythm. Sometimes you didn't know when you would play, who you would play, who would play for you.
College life transformed into house arrest.
It wasn't what you signed up for, not at West Virginia, not at Gonzaga, not anywhere.
This was a Mountaineer team with only one player, Osabuohien, who had ever experienced playing in the NCAAs and it is far different than anything they have ever done before. As Michigan's Fab Five found out, experience is important when playing in the NCAAs.
They did their best, but there wasn't any consistency from day to day, game to game, week to week, practice to practice.
WVU's season, of course, was complicated worse when Oscar Tshiebwe left for Kentucky and when Isaiah Cottrell popped an Achilles tendon, forcing a complete remake of the offense and defense as 2020 turned into 2021.
A lesser group of players than Bob Huggins had assembled could have, probably would have, fallen apart.
But what makes you feel so bad about how this season proceeded and ended in a three-point defeat to Syracuse was that this was a legitimately good group of guys who loved each other and were dedicated to the cause.
When asked what he would remember most about the group, Huggins responded:
"They're good people. That's what I just told them in the locker room. They're as good of people as I've had the privilege of being around. They're really good guys. They care about each other. They really are a team. I think I will remember just how good of people they are and will continue to be, I'm sure."
That's high praise from a coach who has been around for 40 years and for 900 wins, who always was a tough taskmaster for the teams and the players who played for him, but who also adopted them as his own when they lived their lives straight.
This team did that. They didn't get in trouble, they followed rules, they cooperated with media and fans and the coaching staff.
They just had troubles at times staying in front of the man they were guarding and at making a shot from a foot or two away from the basket.
All of it came home to hit them in the gut in the elimination game, for they started off terribly, unable to make a basket nor stop Syracuse from making one. They were down 14 points too quickly, the 10th time this season they trailed by double figures, and the hill was too steep to climb on a stage like the NCAA.
They lost by three points.
"We ran what we need to run. We just didn't score it," Huggins said. "How many shots inside of 3, 4 feet did we miss to start the game? They had a lot to do with that, but you catch it and go up at the basket from 3 or 4 feet, we've got to make one. We didn't make any."
How many times had we all heard that lament this year? WVU was actually better the further away from the basket it got. You add up the distance of Sean McNeil's 3s over the year and you measure it in miles, not feet.
That's the way it was.
And then there was a late-year swoon by Derek Culver, who was the inside force WVU relied on exclusively.
There are those who will ask what happened to him, but it really may be unfair to judge for he wore down late from the burden placed on him, the physical aspect of defenders double teams against him and, perhaps, most of all, his own battle with COVID-19.
The last seven games of the season this man who led the Big 12 with 11 double-doubles averaged less than 7 rebounds a game and over the last six games he scored just 20 baskets, shooting just 38.5 percent, almost 10 percent below his season shooting percentage.
This is not to point a finger at Culver, whose effort was outdone only by his frustration not to be at his best when his team needed his best.
Who knows, it may work out for the best and convince Culver he needs one more year at WVU to make amends and to grow as a player.
This group left a lot to be accomplished and may want to take a shot at it.
It's time to begin looking ahead, not back.
