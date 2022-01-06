MORGANTOWN — It was back on signing day, a time when West Virginia was introducing its new football recruits.
That day has changed quite a bit of late, as the turn in the conversation would show, for it is no longer simply about who was coming through the door from the outside in, but for those going in the opposite direction. Transfers were heading elsewhere, creating gaps that had to be filled, and at West Virginia the flow would prove to be not a drip, drip, drip but instead a gusher.
On that day, Neal Brown addressed the situation as best he could at the moment.
“I know our fans think we’re the only ones who lose them, and we’ve lost a little bit more than some, but that’s just the world we live in now,” he said. “I used to take it really, really personal. There’s some when they leave, I think, man, that’s a lot of time and a lot of relationships. But I think that’s just the era of college football we’re in right now.”
And so it is.
The power has flowed into the hands of the athletes, just as in professional sports it went to the players as free agency changed their game.
As Brown said, “that’s just the era of college football we’re in right now.”
The fact of the matter is that the NCAA has lost all control over the structure of its game and that may not be as bad as it sounds.
In many ways all that has gone wrong with college football has found an epicenter in Norman, Oklahoma, where the earth has shaken far beyond you could imagine any earthquake hitting Los Angeles.
It came suddenly, yet hit hard enough to shake the entire structure of college sports.
Oklahoma and Texas got together, conspired with the SEC, and dropped the hammer right upon the head of the Big 12 with the announcement that they were jumping ship. These were the two richest, historically most successful, programs in the Big 12.
The pieces began unraveling from there, the Big 12 changed its entire structure by bringing in four schools to replace the two they lost. That set off another round of conference expansion ... all this in the midst of a pandemic.
The Sooners didn’t have long to celebrate, however, for they underwent an unexpected implosion.
First, head coach Lincoln Riley jumped ship, heading off to USC rather than to try and figure out how to beat the likes of Alabama and Georgia and Auburn every week.
Then Spencer Rattler, one of their two 5-star quarterbacks (the one who had been benched during the year after having been the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy), left for South Carolina.
So what? They still had Caleb Williams, the 5-star freshman who came on and led them the rest of the way and to victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, entered his name into the transfer portal, everyone expecting him to join Riley at USC, where they had already gathered a talented group of QBs.
Williams has not yet made a decision on where he will wind up and while one would consider it a longshot, he certainly could wind up staying at Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ new coach, Brent Venables, and athletic director, Pete Castiglione, released a curious statement this week.
“Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities,” the statement read.
“While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here.”
Say what you like, they were still recruiting Williams. Venables admitted as much.
“Whether it’s Caleb or anybody else, everybody talks about recruiting,” Venables said. “Go get the next class, the next class after that even.
“There’s nobody that’s more important to recruit than your players every day. You do that with relationships, you do that connectivity. Again, you gotta reach them the right way and always be whatever, on guard, if you will, with the ability that we as adults, that we’ve laid out there, there’s no reason for pause...
“I’ve always believed in continuing to nurture in the relationships, don’t get so caught up in the recruiting that you lose sight of what’s most important, what’s in your locker room, because it’s the lifeblood of your program.”
And so it goes now in college football. Neal Brown referred to that recently, noting that as important as recruiting incoming recruits is recruiting the players you have on your roster in an effort to keep them from leaving.
It’s a change that has to be made in the coaching manuals across the country.
Considering the surprising news that both Dante Stills and Josh Chandler-Semedo, the leaders of the defense at WVU, were going to bypass the NFL draft and return for a final year of eligibility indicates the new manual is in place at WVU.
The decisions by those two players have certainly slowed the talk about there being an internal problem driving players to transfer, even starting players, and can only elevate the level of recruiting and the feeling within the locker room.
Nothing like seeing your leading tackler and leader in sacks back for enough year to improve the brotherhood on a team.
But it’s a hard battle to fight, not just in football. Bob Huggins has had to fight to keep his players from transferring or turning professional and addressed that last April.
“You don’t know who is coming and who is staying,” Huggins said. “It is hard right now to be able to say what your definite roster is because you don’t know,” he said. “We’ve got four guys that are looking at the draft. You don’t know where that ends up. You don’t know how many slimy creatures that are called agents are slithering around and promising the world and not being able to deliver anything.”
It is all part of the new world in which college coaches exist. It needs regulation. It needs to be redefined. It needs, perhaps, to move past an antiquated NCAA, with a new group that is smaller and tailored just to the power conferences.
