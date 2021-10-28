MORGANTOWN — You’ve heard the term “living the dream,” haven’t you?
Certainly, it is what all of hope to someday accomplish, live out in life what we only could imagine in that special dream world we all possess.
Well, Charles Woods, West Virginia’s defensive back, says he’s living his dream out as an FBS football player for the Mountaineers and, last week against TCU, got the chance to incorporate all he had ever dreamed about into one game, one moment.
A transfer from FCS school Illinois State, Woods had been playing sparingly until in the midst of Saturday’s game against TCU starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune went down with a leg injury, bringing Woods in for his first really extensive action.
And all he did was help the Mountaineers end a three-game losing streak, to say nothing about ending a seven-game road losing streak, by intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble ... all of it in front of parents and family as he returned to his native Texas.
All of that was enough, but there was a cherry about to be placed on top in the form of being named the Big 12’s co-Defensive Player of the Week.
It all began at Justin F. Kimball High School in Dallas where Woods was a do-everything performer who scored 16 touchdowns his senior year, caught 35 passes for 578 yards, rushed 27 times for 148 yards, completed 13 of 16 passes for 103 yards and returned kicks for more than 1,000 yards.
Oh, he also found time to be a standout in track and basketball and a member of the National Honor Society.
He seemed bound for the big time, but was passed over by the Power 5 recruiters.
I didn’t pass the eye test out of high school. Now I’m proving I can play at this level.
So, off he went to Illinois State, where he played cornerback, where he proved he could read a whole lot more than just the big letter at the top of the eye chart.
After two years of stardom he thought he was heading back home to Texas at SMU but changed his mind when WVU came along with a Power 5 offer.
“The decision came after we had some bumps in the road at my last school,” he said. “Things were kind of going downhill. I just decided for me and my family it was best to transfer. We felt it was best to come here at the Power 5 level. I was excited to play at that level. I always dreamed of playing in the Big 12, especially to play in Texas.”
The transition from Illinois State to Morgantown was all he could ask.
“It was a wonderful transition,” he said. “Coming from a lower school — being at a Power 5 school was always my dream — it was fun. They brought me and they treated me like I’d been here for four years. I’ve been loving it here. I enjoyed the process and I’m ready to see what’s next.”
But being at WVU and playing at WVU were two different things. The transition was slow and he wasn’t getting much playing time backing up spear Scottie Young or behind Fortune.
“He’s been playing better. He’s gotten more comfortable,” Coach Neal Brown said. “You know with transfers, he stepped up a level of competition. He’s getting more comfortable with our scheme. He got here in the summer and the summer is different because you can’t really work with them as far as schematics.”
“Charles is a transfer. It don’t matter where you come from, every system is different. It takes time to get accustomed to that system. It takes anywhere from four to six games for it to happen. When it clicks, it clicks,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said.
It can be frustrating waiting for it to click but Woods handled it well, considering how much it meant to him.
“It wasn’t really frustrating because I’ve been the underdog all my life,” he said. “It’s more a chip on my shoulder, wanting to prove myself to people.”
And the chance jumped at him when Fortune went down.
“No matter how it goes you have to prepare like you’re the starter,” Woods said. “You never know when your opportunity is going to show up. I don’t spend too much time thinking about that because it’s not my choice to make. I just get ready to play when your name is called.”
The WVU defense had been waiting for someone to come along and make game-changing plays, owning four turnovers in the six games before TCU.
As it usually happens, Woods came on and the ball found him. He gave up a big play in the passing game.
“I think it was bad eyes,” Woods said. “We had contact and I took my eyes to the QB and he separated on me. It was definitely on me.”
The telling part of that story is that he didn’t let the bad play haunt him.
“Coach Brown preaches they have scholarship players, too. They are going to make plays. I think it was important how I responded to that play. I had to put it to rest and keep moving forward,” Woods said.
Making the interception, that he almost ran back all the way, and recovering the fumble are moments he will never forget. But which was the biggest of the big?
And, as it only could happen in a dream, he did it back home.
“My mom was able to see, my family was able to see me play so, it was definitely special, especially getting a win on the road,” he said.
