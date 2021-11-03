MORGANTOWN — West Virginia's rapidly improving football team will have to go through the rest of the season without starting tight end Mike O'Laughlin and without starter cornerback Nicktroy Fortune, both with lower body injuries suffered in the TCU game.
O'Laughlin was replaced by T.J. Banks this past week, who had what Coach Neal Brown called "the best game of his career," while Fortune was replaced by Charles Woods and Jackie Mathews in a remade defensive backfield.
Despite having to go through the TCU game without both, WVU pulled off the 38-31 upset of No. 22 Iowa State last Saturday and they will face a different style of opponent but no less adept in one-loss Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
O'Laughlin has had a difficult season when it came to injuries, missing all the preseason and the first couple of games, but had worked his way back into shape and was giving the Mountaineers the kind of tight end they wanted to complete their offensive picture.
Banks responded to the challenge big time.
"That was the best he's played, it really was," Brown said. "He's had two great weeks in a row from a practice standpoint. I think T.J. sees an opportunity."
Banks did not respond that way when O'Laughlin was out earlier this year.
"His approach is much more mature than when he had to play early when Mike was out with the other injury. He's always played really hard. The effort has never really been an issue," Brown said.
"It's been technique issues. Saturday was the first time he combined high effort, which he always does, with really good concentration on technique."
And Brown plans to keep the same approach at cornerback that he did against Iowa State without Fortune.
"Our secondary is thin. It is what it is," Brown noted. "Really what we've gone to a rotation where Scottie Young rotates in at spear and back at both safety spots. Jackie Matthews rotates in at spear and then the third corner. And then Daryl [Porter Jr.] and Charles [Woods] started the game there, [Malachi] Ruffin is our fourth guy there."
---
Brown handed out his team awards, as he does after victories, and there was one major surprise, as guard James Gmiter pointed out.
"He was giving out the offensive lineman award and when we heard 8 knockdowns, we all looked toward Zach [Frazier]," Gmiter said. "That's what we expect from him but coach said you're expecting the wrong man. He said Wyatt's name. I was proud of him. We all were proud to see him play the way he did.
"He was very physical and his attention to detail great. He made a step against TCU and this week he made tremendous strides."
Wyatt is true freshman Wyatt Wilum, who now has strung together two strong games after missing a couple of games with injury.
"He played physical, he played hard. He was the most productive offensive lineman," Neal Brown said.
Quarterback Jarret Doege was the offensive player of the week and middle linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo was the defensive player while Sam James was the special teams player of the week.
Banks earned the blue collar award, given for unnoticed performance.
---
WVU will probably stick more with running plays out of the pistol formation and taking snaps under center more as it seemed to agree with Doege, who had what he said and Brown agreed was the best game of his career.
---
Brown looked at all the available tape — the coaching copies and the television copies — and still could not determine if Iowa State's Breece Hall fumbled the ball on the goal line in the fourth quarter or if he was down before the ball came out, a play that led to a six-minute replay review by the officials, who stood with the call of fumble on the field.
