MORGANTOWN — This was the ultimate backhanded compliment, which is defined as a remark which seems to be praising someone but which could also be understood as a criticism.
It came from West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson, who has as much a way with a word as he does with a basketball. He's not only instant offense on the court, but an instant quote off the court. He's not only a go-to guy for points with his teammates, but he's a go-to guy to make a point for reporters.
After West Virginia finished off UAB last time out, the subject of backup guard Seth Wilson came up as he had just scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting, 2-4 from 3-point range.
A couple of the shots he made were, on a scale of 1 to 10, an 11, so Stevenson was asked about Wilson's performance.
"He's leading the league in shots that shouldn't go in," Stevenson said, which was meant as a compliment, a point made clear as Stevenson went on.
"He makes them."
The idea is, what may seem like a bad shot to one person, is a shot that is part of the game of another.
Perhaps the season's most defining "shot that shouldn't go in" but went belonged to point guard Keedy Johnson earlier this year, as he got caught under the basket, tiny flower among giant redwoods.
He had no one to pass to, so he leaned back at a far more severe angle than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, took the ball back with one hand while balancing on one leg and somehow threw the ball through the hoop.
"The clock was down to the last second," Keedy Johnson recalled. "I caught the ball, was off-balance. I slipped and as I went back it just went up and in."
This is not accidental stuff.
"In practice you work on weird shots like that," Johnson said.
"I credit a lot to our practices," Stevenson said. "When we go to our individual offense where the guards, wings and bigs all split up and do skill development, Coach (Larry) Harrison gives us a lot of freedom with the shots we can take as guards whether on balance or off balance.
"We work on those. We play a lot of 1-on-1 in practice, so when you're playing 1-on-1 you're not always going to be on balance when you're shooting. You have to make tough shots and contested shots and you pull those shots out with five on the shot clock, like Seth did in the first half."
The shot Stevenson was talking about by Wilson was one of those that you see him take it you shout "No! No! No!"
And it when it goes through you shout, "YES!"
"I thought it was way short, the little one-leg leaner, but it ended up being all net, which I was happy for him," Stevenson said.
"When you are in the gym by yourself you try things," Wilson explained. "You see what works."
Wilson isn't often talked about either in the traditional or social media, for this is such an interesting team with Emmitt Matthews, Stevenson, Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell, Joe Toussaint that there isn't time or space to stray far.
But as this season wears on, you will probably see more and more of him in his role as a torch lighter off the bench. That, in its way, makes Thursday's 6 p.m. game at the Coliseum key for him and guard Kobe Johnson as they figure to get a lot of floor time against a 5-5 Stony Brook team, sharpening up for Big 12 play.
"Seth definitely played well for us, especially offensively," Stevenson said. "We know he can shoot the ball and he's a solid defender. He's not going to do anything crazy or go out of his role. He knows what he's doing, just as Kobe does."
This isn't an accident. Wilson came to WVU a shy freshman. Didn't say a word.
His first interview with media started off slowly, but by the time he left the podium you could tell that he would grow with experience ... and he has, both at the podium and on the court.
Coach Bob Huggins cares far more about the court than at the podium and has been impressed by Wilson's approach.
"He's worked really hard and put a lot of time in," Huggins said. "He really wants to play and wants really to be an integral part of the program, which he is."
Huggins sees well defined role for Wilson and Kobe Johnson as the Big 12 season unfolds.
"He and Kobe are the two guys that didn't play a whole lot last year that we really need to help us and we need them to have a strong core. We didn't get them in enough. They have to play more. The more they play, the better they will be.
---
While he has improved, Huggins expects Emmitt Matthews Jr. to miss the Stony Brook with an injury that is now being called a deep bone bruise to his leg. "The goal is to get Emmitt back practicing when we start back up after Christmas so he will be ready for Kansas State," Huggins said.
