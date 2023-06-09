MORGANTOWN — You might have noticed that over the past decade or so West Virginia's pass defense in football has been, may we say diplomatically, challenged.
This past week, though, we were reminded of a better time, an era when the first commandment of WVU football was "Thou Shalt Not Pass".
The reminder came as former Mountaineer cornerback Aaron Beasley was once again included on the ballot for inclusion in the College Football Hall of Fame, being included on this year's ballot with former West Virginia coach Jim Carlen.
Beasley was a sophomore defensive back on the undefeated 1993 team, part of a secondary group that coach Don Nehlen looks back upon with reverence.
"You think about him with Mike Logan, Charles Emanuel, Vann Washington ... that was just unheard of," Nehlen, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame himself, said the other day when it was pointed out to him that those early to mid-1990s WVU teams made up the Golden Age of WVU Pass Defense.
Beasley was a special entity, though.
"The thing that sticks out in my mind about Beasley is how much he loved to play football," Nehlen went on. "He would just run out of that locker room on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday .... just came flying out, his arms spread like an airplane, yelling 'Hey Coach, let's go man.' He just loved to play football.
"He was just a pleasure to coach. It's fun to coach guys who love to play football."
The love of the game often is the separator between good and great. Football is such a demanding game of your time, your dedication, your ability that anything short of love of the sport is a negative on reaching your potential.
"No question," Nehlen said. "When you run out of the locker room with that kind of an attitude, that's more than half the battle. Football is demanding, especially back then."
That's 30 years ago now, a different age in the game where double sessions were held in the spring and you would tackle in practice and where the rules lent themselves to a far more violent, hard-hitting game than they allow today.
"I don't mind telling you, Tuesday and Wednesday was war when I coached," Nehlen admitted. "He'd come flying out of that locker room with his spread out going 'Whirrrrrrrr' making sounds like an airplane. And I'd come flying out with him, sometimes doing the same thing."
One can only picture Nehlen, arms spread, sounding like an airplane, running onto the field with Beasley.
"You have kids like that on your team, it's contagious and before long all your kids are like that," Nehlen said.
Beasley's play was as spectacular it was record-setting. He had the proverbial nose for the football. In 1994 he set the school record for interceptions in a season with 10 to lead the nation and the next year earned consensus All-American honors.
Enthusiasm was only part of what he brought out of that locker room.
"No. 1, he had God-given talent. But there's more. When you intercept the ball, you anticipate things well. You study film and you recognize patterns. That first step is back and you see things; things you've seen on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday and Friday.
"As you take that first rocker step backwards and that same picture comes on Saturday, boom, you explode to that ball because you've seen it so many times on film. The really great players anticipate what's coming next."
Think about this, Nehlen had Beasley on one corner, who would go on to play nine NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons, and Mike Logan, a second-round pick of the Jaguars, for whom he played four years before spending five years— one of them a Super Bowl year— with the Pittsburgh Steelers, at the other corner.
"Guys like that are hard to come by," Nehlen admitted.
Both were Pennsylvania guys, Beasley recruited by Bill Kirelawich out of Pottstown, and Logan, who also was a spectacular kick returner, was recruited by Dave McMichael out of McKeesport.
"I remember Joe Paterno telling me when we got Logan 'You picked up the best player in Pennsylvania on me,'" Nehlen said, referring to the long-time Penn State coach.
Putting together that many great defensive backs at one time is not easy.
"First, we got a little lucky," Nehlen said. "But really it was just hard work. We knew they were good and just worked our tail off on them. You know, Charles Emanuel, and Vann Washington were not highly recruited."
Bealey and Logan were highly recruited, WVU beating out Syracuse for Beasley while they had to beat "the Pitts and the Penn States" for Logan, Nehlen recalled.
The Beasley route to WVU was an intriguing one. It began back in Pottstown, where baseball scout Hank King of the Phillies befriended Beasley and guided him toward Valley Forge Military School.
"I was refereeing a high school basketball game and I asked Beasley what he was going to do after high school and he said he didn't know," King related a few years back. "So I asked him if he'd be interested in going to Valley Forge."
King was friendly with the coach there, Jim Burner, who had churned out a number of future NFL players. He took Beasley there for a visit and also told Kirelawich about him.
The WVU defensive line coach was from that area and mined its high school prospects for Nehlen.
"Beasley was an OK defensive back, but you know how films were then," Kirelawich said. "Defensive backs never got into the films. You'd have to watch 200 plays to see 10 plays where the the DB actually makes a play."
But Kirelawich knew this was something special.
"Once I saw him play basketball and take over a game I was sold," Kirelawich said. "They were state champions his senior year at Pottsbown. I never saw a guy move so fast with the basketball in his life. I went to Donnie Young and said, 'Let's get this guy. He's the corner we always wanted.'
He wound up intercepting passes in 16 different games during his career and was second all-time with 19 in INTs, 367 interception yards returned, and 38 passes broken up while running three back for touchdowns.
