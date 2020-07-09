MORGANTOWN — Look not at the Ivy League’s decision to do away with fall sports — including football — as having any kind of serious impact on major college football, but make no mistake they are looking at it among the Power 5 conferences and understand that the uncertainty built around the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing.
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons admitted Thursday in an exclusive interview that he doesn’t feel as strongly today that there will be football in September as he did a while back.
“We’re working through it day to day and it’s very fluid,” Lyons said from his Coliseum office. “I was more optimistic in April and May of playing fall sports than I am now because of this new spike. I was hoping it would flatten out and go the opposite direction.”
A few hours after Lyons expressed waning optimism, the face of college football changed even further as the Big Ten Conference announced it would not play any non-conference games this fall due to the pandemic. For example, WVU is scheduled to play the Big 10 Maryland Terrapins at home on Sept. 19.
Across the country there was optimism as the curve representing the spread of COVID-19 was flattening out and at home West Virginia was not being badly hit at all.
But recent changes in social behavior as President Trump has pushed to open the economy and states — especially in the Sun Belt states — opened up their bars and beaches and restaurants and refused to legislate wearing masks has sent numbers of infections skyward.
“Some of our behaviors as a society has not been very conducive to helping flatten the curve,” Lyons said. “The next several weeks are going to play a big part not only in sports but in higher education. Are you going to bring everyone back to campus across the country, not just here in West Virginia.”
That probably is a far more important question than whether you will have athletic events, because if the college campuses don’t open, you really can’t play football and other sports and that will flow through society like hot lava running down the mountainside.
“There’s definitely an impact, even if we play football,” Lyons said. “We won’t have 60,000 people at Mountaineer Field. Our season tickets are down probably 30-something percent, close to 40 percent compared to where we were at. People just don’t want to go into large crowds.”
You can see that in local restaurants, bars, clubs or whatever.
“People aren’t talking about this,” Lyons said, “but it isn’t just the economic impact on college sports but it’s the impact it has on the state of West Virginia, the city of Morgantown and Monongalia County.”
Lyons pointed to a study the WVU athletic depart did to assess just what the economic impact was. It seems like a lifetime ago but it was only June 2019 that it was publicly released and it showed that the athletic department impact on the community in the 2017-2018 year was $302.7 million on the state.
Of that, $206 million stemmed from fan and visitor spending. That is not the way it is in the present situation.
“If we’re down 50 percent, that means other businesses, people we do business with, are down as well,” Lyons said. “That goes for hotels, restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores … you name it. It’s across the board.”
And it radiates further than that from football.
“It’s across the board. The spotlight is on football because that’s the driving force that finances our Olympic sports and their operation,” Lyons said.
You don’t often think about that, but the point was driven home this week as Stanford University on the West Coast, which was fielding 36 varsity sports, dropped 11 of them.
True, they still have 25 but almost a third of the athletic department was a victim of the virus.
“You don’t realize the amount of money it takes to run the Olympic sports and their operations,” Lyons said.
Lyons’ job has increased in its intensity through the pandemic, working 12 or more hours a day as he serves on numerous committees in the NCAA and the Big 12, as well as running the department.
They are always looking at options in a fluid situation that changes almost daily, the Ivy League’s announcement and Stanford’s decision causing everyone to rethink a lot of things.
In the end, though, the Ivy League is a different world, so they are looking with more for interest than hoping to find a path to getting the game back on line.
“I think we’re all keeping an eye on the Ivy League, but as a Group of Five conference we have different models when it comes to athletics,” Lyons said. “I don’t think the Ivy League will have any impact on what we do in football.”
