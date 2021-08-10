MORGANTOWN — The house, about a block from Milan Puskar Stadium, may not be football central for West Virgina, but it certainly has to qualify as the football annex.
Its residents, you see, may carry the fate of the 2021 team in their hands.
It begins with quarterback Jarret Doege, the man who distributes the football to receivers and running backs, moves on to center Zach Frazier, the man who distributes the ball to Doege, then includes WVU newcomer Doug Nester, the offensive guard who transferred in from Virginia Tech and is part of the group known as the offensive line but that performs the duties of protecting Doege from growling defenders and finally Nester’s high school running mate — sophomore wide receiver Graeson Malashevich — who is expected to catch some of the passes that Doege will throw this year.
The four came together this as roommates this year.
The idea, of course, Doege says is “to build relationships with those guys” — always a smart thing to do with your protectors and receivers.
“All of our leases were coming up and we became good friends, so we looked for a house together,” Doege said.
This, of course, leads any number of questions, the most important of which was who does what in the house.
“Graeson doesn’t do the dishes,” Doege said, laughing at the thought. “We’re all pretty good cooks. Frazier is the steak cook. Graeson is like the chicken guy, the veggies guy. And we bought a Pit Boss Smoker and I kind of learned how to smoke ribs and wings and stuff, so we kind of switch it up.”
That left the newcomer, Nestor.
“He’s just an eater,” Doege said.
Ah, to be the biggest kid in the house.
“I can cook,” Nester insisted. “They just took over the grill.”
Besides, he eats better than he cooks anyway.
Now Nester and Malashevich have been friends since they were kids in Huntington, where they would attend Spring Valley High together. Spring Valley has become to WVU recruiting what the state of Florida used to be, three from that school now on the roster.
“I have no idea why so many from there are coming to WVU,” Nester said. “I know we all go to work, are all blue collared. It’s our work ethics. We all train together down there.”
And Malashevich fits that description.
“We’ve been best friends since 6 or 7,” Nester said. “That was when we started playing football. His dad was our head coach in youth leagues and helped out on the football team. His family and my family were good friends.
“Before our first game at Spring Valley together, I told him he could be the guy like I was,” Nester recalled, being a couple of years ahead of Malashevich. “After the first game, he started getting D-1 offers. I told him, ‘I told you so.’”
By that time, Nester had become a highly recruited product at Spring Valley, where he was the 2018 Stydhar Award winner, an honor that goes to West Virginia’s top offensive lineman, while also earning three consecutive All-State honors as Spring Valley reached the 3A championship game three consecutive years.
Nester had some top-quality schools on his trail, even committing at one time to Ohio State before switching over to Virginia Tech.
West Virginia, under Dana Holgorsen, had nearly no interest in him.
But it didn’t work out as he thought it would at Virginia Tech.
After his sophomore season, in which he started seven games at right guard for Coach Justin Fuentes, he decided to transfer and he came back home.
“It was a lot of factors, mostly my relationship with the coaching staff was not very well,” he said. “I was not playing a lot, getting rotated without reasons why. That ultimately led me to transferring and I have a lot of friends here, people I grew up with.
“It was a pretty obvious choice.”
Coach Neal Brown’s recruiting trip to Huntington convinced him that coming home was right for him.
When he first came in last winter, he said he felt like a freshman again with everything new and not knowing his teammates.
“It was very different here,” he said. “All new guys, new coaching staff, new strength staff. It was a pretty difficult process. It was a different offense … how they move, how they step, not stepping on someone else’s toes was hard until you get used to playing alongside that person.
Nester said the blocking styles at WVU are much more detailed than at Virginia Tech.
He also had to learn a new playbook and “that was pretty difficult.”
But now he’s beginning to feel comfortable at guard, which he believes is the position that fits him best after having spent time at tackle and guard in the spring.
