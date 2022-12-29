MORGANTOWN — New Year's comes early this year.
Oh, for the world it comes at midnight on Saturday when, in New York City, they count down the seconds until the ball drops at Times Square. But in West Virginia, the new year really begins with the ball that goes up in a different Manhattan, the one in Kansas where Bob Huggins' Mountaineers usher in a new Big 12 season at Kansas State.
Tipoff is not midnight, but instead 7 p.m. and while the national networks are holding their own New Year's Eve celebrations, if you want to see WVU's, you have to watch on ESPN+, if you can get it. A lot of people in this state can't and Bob Huggins is well aware of that.
While Huggins' team is still in a "getting to know you mode as far as playing together goes, with point guard Kedrian Johnson the only holdover starter from last year and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who is cleared to go in the opener after missing two games with a bone bruise on his knee, back at WVU after having spent last season playing at Washington, they will not be blinded by the light of a Big 12 opener because they are rich in experience.
As Huggins noted when asked if the travel problems encountered as they tried — and some failed — to get home for the Christmas holiday bothered them, he said not at all.
"We don't have a bunch of 18-year-olds, we have grown ass men," Huggins said.
He feels that the experience factor works in his team's favor even as they battle to learn the offense, defense, their teammates and their coach.
"They've seen a lot of things," Huggins said.
That includes offenses and defenses, hostile crowds as they will find at Kansas State and then Oklahoma State, big leads gained and big leads lost, hot hands and cold nights.
"Whatever they throw at us we have people who have better recognition and know how to attack it," Huggins said.
That's Kedrian Johnson at the point and Erik Stevenson at shooting guard, it's Joe Toussaint who came over as a senior from Iowa and Matthews returning to get his degree and try to win a championship with WVU stamped on it.
It's Tre Mitchell, maybe the most versatile of the lot, who can score inside and out, who is smooth and determined after having played in the Big 12 at Texas.
In fact, Mitchell, Matthews, Stevenson, Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint have played an unheard of 530 collegiate games combined.
Stevenson often refers to himself playing "20 years" but it only feels like that, having been part of four programs.
One would think with players who have used up as much eligibility as they have would be feeling a sense of urgency in what could be — and almost certainly will be — their final season.
But Huggins says there's a misconception with the team.
"We're not as old as people think we are," he said, noting that Matthews, Johnson and Stevenson are the only three on the roster whose eligibility expires after this year, even though with transfers and the professional ranks calling, others surely will exit at season's end.
Huggins says walking away with eligibility left is difficult.
"It's like Gabe (Osabuohien) said last year. He was here (in the gym) everyday, asking 'What would I do without it. I'd be lost.'"
Huggins, in fact, said he experienced that at the end of his playing career.
While Huggins' full identity now is with WVU, this is a homecoming for him as he coached the Wildcats for one year between his time at Cincinnati and coming home to WVU.
He will be facing a new coach at K-State in former Baylor assistant Jerome Tang, in his first year with the Wildcats. He has them off to an 11-1 start.
