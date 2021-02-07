MORGANTOWN — You could almost hear it being whispered across West Virginia Saturday afternoon.

“Here we go again,” they were saying from hollow to city.

West Virginia had played its fanny off to build a 10-point lead over Kansas at halftime in the Coliseum, the defense aggressive, the shooting on the mark, the rebounding solid ... and then they opened the locker room door and another team came tiptoeing out onto the floor.

Whatever happened to Derek Culver and Miles “Deuce” McBride and Taz Sherman and the rest of those first half Mountaineers was difficult to explain, but within 2 minutes and 9 seconds of the second half, the 10-point lead had been erased and hadn’t West Virginia fans seen that act too many times this season.

But you don’t win more than 800 collegiate basketball games as Bob Huggins has without knowing something about coaching and he wasn’t going to let this one get away, not with all that was riding it and being against Kansas.

He called time out.

And what was that time out like. A lot of adjustments, some new plays, a lineup switch.

Nope.

“A lot of shouting,” said McBride, the Mountaineer guard. “There was a lot of motivation in that huddle.”

The only thing Huggins was adjusting was attitudes.

WVU immediately regained the lead.

“We challenged them,” Huggins said after he watched his team recover, dominate the rest of the second half as it had the first half and wind up getting revenge for an early season defeat at Kansas by winning, 91-79. “We’ve been there before. We’ve done that before and the results haven’t been good. It was challenging them and them responding to the challenge.”

In some ways, that is a big part of what made this basketball game so intriguing. WVU and KU have played 20 times since coming into the Big 12, with Kansas winning 15 of them. They are year in and year out the cream of the Big 12 crop, filled with McDonald’s All-Americans and coached by a Hall of Famer in Bill Self.

How good a coach is Self? Well, by beating him, they knocked him below 500. We’re not talking about a .500 winning percentage, we’re talking about the fact that he came into the game with a career record 720-220, which is 500 more wins than losses.

So it is that the coaches would do their thing on the sideline, trying to get their players to do the right thing on the floor only this time Huggins had prepared his team too well.

To start with, this was one of his team’s best defensive performances and there was a reason for that, Huggins having just a few days earlier publicly proclaimed that this was the worst defensive team he ever coached.

Did he mean that? Or was that just trying to get their attention and light a fire under them.

On his radio show before the game, Huggins said it was the truth at the time. “I don’t usually say things I don’t believe,” he said.

But after the game he admitted that “I believed a lot of it, but I’m not opposed to trickery, if that’s what it takes to get them playing better.”

And while you might say the story of the game was scoring 91 points, with McBride putting up 29, Taz Sherman 25 and Derek Culver 19, but there sure was a lot of talk about the defense when it was over.

“One-hundred percent our defense,” McBride said when asked the difference between losing to Kansas the first time and winning this time. “We wanted to be the ones attacking them, not them attacking us. Anything they gave us, we had to give back to them 10-fold.”

And so you can’t just give game stars to the offensive threesome — and that is not to say they didn’t play a big part in defending, too, for McBride is maybe WVU’s best defender and Culver and Sherman have become good defensive players.

But Gabe Osabuohien, who never even looks to shoot, finds ways to fill up the scoreboard, much of it defensively with deflections and charges taken and forcing players to be uncomfortable on the offensive end, just as Emmitt Matthews Jr. has come forward and added defense to his offensive arsenal.

So it is that they cheered the shooters but when you looked at how this game was won it took a combination of coaching, heart, defense and, yes, those 91 points that make it hard to lose no matter what you do wrong.

