FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Black Bears announced Friday that Matt Drayer, general manager of the team since 2015, has resigned from his position.
“Matt has been a tremendous steward of the great game of baseball and of the high-quality sports and family entertainment experience Rich Baseball strives to provide our fans at every event,” President of Rich Baseball Operations Mike Buczkowski said. “We thank Matt for his many years of service to our organization, wish him continued success in his next venture and we’re happy he will remain part of the greater Morgantown community.”
Drayer was named GM of the Black Bears in 2015, the year the team launched, and helped with the planning of Monongalia County Ballpark where the team, as well as the WVU Mountaineers baseball team plays.
During Drayer's tenure, the Bears won the 2015 NY-Penn League Championship, and Monongalia County Ballpark was named "Ballpark of the Year" by BaseballParks.com in 2015 as well.
Drayer, a 2000 West Virginia University graduate, resigns with a NY-Penn League Executive of the Year award under his belt.
“I will forever cherish my time with Rich Baseball Operations and the many amazing days and nights at the ballpark with the great Black Bears fans of West Virginia,” Drayer said. “I want to thank Rich Baseball Operations for giving me an opportunity in the game of baseball and for helping me grow as a professional and I look forward to being back at The Mon for Opening Day 2022, but in my new role as a Black Bears fan in the stands, watching the future stars of Major League Baseball.”
