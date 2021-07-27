FAIRMONT — Marshall University defensive lineman Jamare Edwards and West Virginia University defensive lineman Dante Stills were named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Tuesday.
The Nagurski trophy is given to the nation’s best defensive player at the end of each year, with the award’s watch list being updated every Tuesday throughout the season. The watchlist currently includes 90 defensive standouts from 61 schools across the nation.
Stills, a senior from Fairmont, was recently named to the Preseason All-American Second Team by Pro Football Focus, as well as the All-Big 12 Conference preseason team.
Stills finished the 2020 season with 35 total tackles, two sacks, 10 1/2 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a blocked field goal and a forced fumble as he appeared in all 10 of the Mountaineers’ contests. His work on the field earned him a spot on Pro Football Focus’ All-Big 12 Conference First Team.
Stills was also named to the watch list for the 75th Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the country’s best interior lineman.
Edwards, meanwhile, was named to the All-Conference USA second team in 2020 and was named to the conference’s preseason watch list earlier this month.
Edwards, a Miami, Florida native, finished last season with 30 tackles, three 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble as he started all 10 games for the Thundering Herd.
The Football Writers Association of America created the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in 1993 to honor the best defensive player in college football. Prior winners include Warren Sapp, Charles Woodson, Terrell Suggs, Champ Bailey and Derrick Johnson.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be honored on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center.
