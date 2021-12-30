EDITOR’S NOTE: The year 2021 was a year unlike any other, a year troubled by COVID-19, year of transformation for college sports— and the Big 12 in particular, as Oklahoma and Texas announced they were jumping to the SEC, setting off another round of conference expansion. It was a year where the transfer portal exploded, where WVU’s football and basketball teams disappointed but where the sports such as men’s soccer and volleyball reached new heights.
Over the next week we will look at all aspects of it, a day-by-day recount of what transpired as well as a look at the top performances and performers of the year in separate stories. We will also look back on the Mountaineer athletes and coaches who were taken from us during the year.
Today we look back upon April through June.
APRIL
April 2 — Deuce McBride declares for the NBA draft but can return to college if he chooses.
April 8 — Senior middle blocker Briana Lynch was named first team all-Big 12 Volleyball while junior setter Lacey Zerwas was placed on the second team all-league.
April 11 — Coach Randy Mazey won his 250th game as WVU baseball coach as the Mountaineers came from behind to beat Baylor, 8-4, behind freshman left-hander Ben Hampton.
April 20 — Charlie Huggins, Bob Huggins’ father, playing and coaching mentor, dies at 87.
April 22 — Five members of WVU’s men’s soccer team earned All-Mid-America Conference honors. Senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky, junior midfielder Ike Swiger and sophomore midfielder Luke McCormick were named to the first team while senior midfield Pau Jaminez Albelda and defender Kevin Morris, also a senior, earned second team distinction.
April 22 — Neal Brown agrees to a two-year contract extension to coach West Virginia football through 2026. The contract is worth $23.95 million, averaging just less than $4 million a year.
April 27 — Basketball forward Derek Culver, after first denying a report that he was leaving WVU, announced that he had signed with an agent and would enter the NBA draft with a chance to return to school. Culver had scored 1,105 points and had 799 rebounds in an All-Big 12 career.
MAY
May 1 — Linebacker Tony Fields II was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. He was the only Mountaineer drafted. Defensive tackle Darius Stills, a consensus All-American, went undrafted and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent after the draft. Offensive tackle Michael Brown signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent.
May 1 — Despite leading in shots, 20-1, West Virginia’s women’s soccer team was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championships by Rice, 1-0, on a penalty kick in the 74th minute. The No. 5 Mountaineers finished the year 10-3-1 and went 7-2-0 in Big 12 play.
May 5 — Former WVU pitcher John Means pitches a no-hitter, facing just 27 batters and missing a perfect game only by throwing a wild pitch on a third strike, the runner later being erased trying to steal, as his Baltimore Orioles beat Seattle, 6-0. It was the Orioles first individual no-hitter since 1976, ending the longest streak in major league baseball.
May 15 — Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe became West Virginia’s first winner of the Big 12 championship in the 3,000-meter Steeplechase event at the Big 12 Track and Field championship, taking the event with time of 10:08.69. Junior Katherine Dowie finished the same event in 10:32:23 to earn All-Big 12 honors with a fifth-place finish.
May 26 — After overcoming a 5-0 deficit to beat Kansas on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the 9th inning in a play-in game to open the Big 12 Tournament, Wolf comes back to hurl a gem of a complete game to beat the No. 2 Longhorns for the second time in a week, 5-1, sending the favorites into the loser’s bracket.
May 26 — Former WVU pitcher Alek Manoah makes his major league debut in Yankee Stadium and earns the victory, 2-0, in which he went six innings, giving up two hits while striking out six and walking two.
May 28 — WVU ends its baseball season being eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament as it loses a 10-2 decision to No. 22 Oklahoma State and then comes back to suffer a difficult, 3-2, to No. 2 Texas, which it had beaten twice in the previous 10 days. The Mountaineers ended the year with a 25-27 record.
JUNE
June 1 — WVU shooting guard Taz Sherman announced he would return for a fifth year of eligibility at WVU, withdrawing from the NBA draft.
June 12 — Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe set another school record while earning her first All-American honors, finishing sixth in the NCAA 3000-meter steeplechase in Eugene, Oregon. The native Canadian ran 9:37.39, which is the 12th fastest time in NCAA history.
June 14 — Senior Mark Goetz became the first golfer in WVU history to earn All-American honors as he was named honorable mention by Golfweek. He was the school’s first NCAA Regional qualifier this season, finishing second in that event and just missing a spot in the NCAA Golf Championships.
June 14 — After missing out on a bid to the NCAA Tournament that it felt it should have gotten, WVU announced its men’s soccer program was leaving the Mid-America Conference to join Conference USA, which has 10 members and which has gotten multiple NCAA bids in each of the last 11 seasons.
June 15 — WVU announces that football and all other sports will operate under 100 percent stadium capacity in the fall.
June 23 — West Virginia University women’s soccer alums Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence were nominated to represent Canada in women’s soccer at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.
