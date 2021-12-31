EDITOR’S NOTE: The year 2021 was a year unlike any other, a year troubled by Covid-19, year of transformation for college sports and the Big 12— in particular as Oklahoma and Texas announced they were jumping to the SEC, setting off another round of conference expansion. It was a year where the transfer portal exploded, where WVU’s football and basketball teams disappointed but where the sports such as men’s soccer and volleyball reached new heights.
Over the next week we will look at all aspects of it, a day-by-day recount of what transpired as well as a look at the top performances and performers of the year in separate stories. We will also look back on the Mountaineer athletes and coaches who were taken from us during the year.
We give you July through September today.
JULY
July 1 — WVU announced that former linebacker Darryl Talley, who played in four Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, will have his No. 90 retired during the Texas Tech game, on Oct. 2. During his four years in Morgantown, Talley amassed 484 career tackles, which were the most by any WVU player when his playing career ended in 1982. The four-year starter led West Virginia to the 1981 Peach Bowl and the 1982 Gator Bowl.
July 2 — WVU announced it will retire former quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Major Harris’ No. 9 during the Oklahoma State game on Nov. 6. Harris led WVU to an unbeaten regular season in 1988 before losing to Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl with the national championship at stake.
July 7 — WVU senior defensive tackle Dante Stills was named to the Big 12’s Preseason All-Conference football team.
July 8 — WVU football was selected to finish 6th in the Big 12’s Preseason Poll by its coaches while Oklahoma topped the poll.
July 12 — Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf was selected in the fourth round with the 129th overall pick of the major league baseball draft and right-hander Ryan Bergert was picked in the sixth round with the 190th pick, both by the San Diego Padres.
July 26 — Texas and Oklahoma officially inform the Big 12 they do not intend to renew their media rights after they run out in 2025 and it’s speculated they plan to join the SEC, putting the future of the conference in peril.
July 26 — Forward Janes Okonkwo, who had committed to WVU for 2123, reclassified as a 2021 recruit and signed a letter of intent. The 6-9, 230-pounder from England is expected to redshirt his first season.
July 28 — Deuce McBride was taken in the second round of the NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and quickly traded to the New York Knicks. Derek Culver went undrafted.
July 31 — Keri Bland (cross country/track), Nicco Campriani (rifle), Noel Devine (football), Dale Farley (football), Mike Fox (football), Lajuanda Moody (gymnastics) and Olayinka Sanni (women’s basketball) were announced as the members of the 31st class of the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame.
AUGUST
August 3 — Senior defender Jordan Brewster and goalkeeper Kayza Massey of the WVU women’s soccer team were named to the 2021 All-Big 12 Preseason Women’s Soccer Team. Brewster, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, earned her third consecutive honor.
August 4 — Former WVU soccer stars Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence help Canada to two stunning upsets of the United States and then Sweden to win Gold in the Tokyo Olympics.
August 7 — Former WVU football coach Bobby Bowden, who went on to a Hall of Fame career at Florida State, dies from pancreatic cancer at 91.
August 11 — West Virginia University fifth-year senior golfer Mark Goetz shot 8-under-par after 36 holes to capture stroke-play medalist honors and No. 1 seed in the of 64 for match play at the 121st U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
August 12 — A day after earning medalist for the U.S. Amateur, WVU senior golfer Mark Goetz loses four of the last five holes and is eliminated in the first round by No. 64 seed No. 64 seed of Sweden, who dropped a 35-birdie putt on No. 18 to advance, 1-up.
August 23 — West Virginia defensive tackle Dante Stills follows in brother Darius footsteps, being named to the Associated Press second team Preseason All-American team. Darius was a first team defensive tackle in last year’s post-season AP All-American Team.
August 24 — The Las Vegas Raiders waive former WVU All-American defensive Darius Stills with an injury designation.
August 27 — WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins agrees to a new contract to coach at least the next three years with options for two years beyond that where he can coach or move into an emeritus position. His salary as coach is set at $4.15 million per year plus incentives.
August 30 — West Virginia stuns No. 3 Pitt, 2-1, in men’s soccer at Dick Dlesk Stadium, announcing its arrival among the nation’s top teams. Adam Burchell’s 76th-minute tally proved to be the game-winner in the victory. The win marked the highest-ranked opponent West Virginia has defeated since No. 1 Connecticut on Oct. 18, 2011.
SEPTEMBER
September 4 — WVU opens its football season on a sour note, losing, 30-24, at Maryland as the regional rivals meet for the first time after a five-year gap in games. Winston Wright Jr. sets a Mountaineer record becoming the first player ever to return kickoffs for more than 200 yards in a game, including a 98-yard return, the longest in school history without scoring.
September 10 — Before the second largest crowd in men’s soccer history at Dick Dlesk Stadium, 2,440 fans, No. 5 WVU used a goal by fifth-year senior defender Kevin Morris off a corner kick to beat Ohio State, 1-0.
September 11 — As football returned to tailgating and full-capacity for fans, 50,911 turned out to watch WVU overwhelm an overmatched LIU team 66-0, as backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns in his first extended action and starting quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 254 yards and three TDs.
September 18 — It was a year late due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but the 30th annual Sports Hall of Fame class finally was inducted prior to the Virginia Tech football game. The 2020 class includes Janáe (Cox) Asbury (gymnastics), Da’Sean Butler (men’s basketball), Janis Denise “JD” Drummonds (women’s basketball), Jedd Gyorko (baseball), Richard “Dick” Leftridge (football), John McGrath (men’s soccer), Tony Robertson (men’s basketball), John Rost (rifle), Clara (Grandt) Santucci (women’s cross country & track), Tom Shafer (baseball) and Ron Wolfley (football).
September 18 — WVU built a 27-7 lead over Virginia Tech then needed a goal line stand to make it stand up for a 27-24 victory to win back the Black Diamond Trophy. Leddie Brown had an 80-yard TD run and the defense had 13 tackles for losses and six sacks.
September 25 – West Virginia suffered its annual football loss to Oklahoma, 16-13, in Norman. It was the Sooners’ ninth straight win over WVU since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12.
