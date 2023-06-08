MORGANTOWN — And then there were five ...
That’s all that’s left in the chase for College Baseball’s coveted Dick Howser Award, presented by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. It’s the award known as the sports Heisman Trophy, and West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt is one of them.
A day after he failed to make the finals of the Golden Spikes Award, given to the best amateur player in the United States, the Mountaineer star second baseman and leadoff hitter learned that he was one of five finalists for the Howser.
Qualified?
You bet. In fact, while a case can be made for all five, JJ Wetherholt’s case is as strong as any as he has compiled a resume that has grown to the size of a small encyclopedia:
— National batting championship with a school record .449 average, including 16 home runs, 24 doubles, a pair of triples, 60 RBI, 67 runs scored, 36 stolen bases.
— That led to Big 12 Player of the Year honors, WVU’s first.
— It also led to Collegiate Baseball’s first team All-America.
— Toss in a spot on the first team Academic All-American team picked by College Sports Communications.
— And now Howser Award finalist.
The competition is strong.
Two of the other finalists come from LSU. Outfielder Dylan Crews batted .432 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI while pitcher Paul Skenes was 11-2 in 16 starts with a 1.90 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 99.1 innings. Jac Caglianone is a two-way player who hit .337 with 31 home runs and 84 RBI while compiling a 7-3 record in 16 starts with a 3.78 ERA for Florida.
They were the three Golden Spikes Award finalists. They were joined in this by Wetherholt and Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowden, who is 14-0 in 16 starts with a 1.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 101.2 innings pitched.
You might think that just about borders on perfection but Randy Mazey, Wetherholt’s manager at WVU, sees Wetherholt hovering in that same light.
“He only hit .450, which means he makes more outs than he gets hit,” Mazey jokingly said. “JJ just needs to continue to be JJ. What adjectives could you use, what superlative could you us to describe that guy? Nobody’s ever been perfect at the game of baseball, but he’s been as close as you can get.”
He’d done everything anyone could ask of him short of inventing a no-calorie chocolate cake, but considering he might be the best ‘batter’ in baseball, that might be next.
“He’s had the best season I’ve ever seen by a single player, but beyond that, the type of teammate he is, the type of leader he is, what he does off the field is equally impressive to what he does on the field. I’ve never bene a part of a season like that,” Mazey added while at the Lexington Regional where WVU was eliminated with losses to Indiana and Kentucky while beating Ball State.
Wetherholt wasn’t far from the baseball diamond on Thursday when he was a guest at a baseball camp for his former youth and high school coach, Andy Bednar, father of the Pirates’ David, in his home town of Mars, Pa.
He said he expects to play some in the Cape Cod League this summer and then join Team USA.
