What do you miss about WVU sports?

Bob Huggins

MORGANTOWN — If there were no sports at West Virginia University this year, what would you miss most about it?

My list, in no particular order:

The National Anthem … as done by Marine violinist Peter Wilson, the Pride of West Virginia Marching Band and Ed Lewis

Rolling out the carpet in basketball

The Student Section at basketball games

Defensive coordinator Vic Koenning’s press conferences

The Red Panda’s halftime unicycle and plate flipping act

Concession stand hot dogs

The smell of tailgating wafting through the parking lot at Milan Puskar Stadium

Sellout crowds at Mon County Ball Park

Seeing the WVU football team come out in their all-white uniforms

A quarterback sandwich between the two Stills brothers

The Kroger Shopping Cart Shootout at basketball games

The new spirit Neal Brown has brought to the football program

Bob Huggins’ pullover

Anything that matches West Virginia against Pitt

Hearing the crowd, seeing the players gather and sing Country Roads after a game

Oklahoma vs. WVU at Mountaineer Field on November 7

Talking to wide receiver T.J. Simmons

Senior Day in any sport

Bob Huggins’ sideline expressions in a game John Higgins officiates

The Man Walk

Oscar Tshiebwe’s smile

Watching Neal Brown’s second team create an identity

Being there late after the game writing a story and watching Jordan McCabe still out on the court taking shots

Seeing Kari Niblack battle for rebounds against bigger players on Mike Carey’s women’s team

Bob Huggins’ entrance into games

T-shirt tosses

Goal line stands

Jay Jacob’s color commentary and his back and forth with Bob Huggins on the coach’s radio show

Watching WVU President E. Gordon Gee, bedecked in his bow tie, working the crowd and posing for pictures

Knowing how much joy WVU’s athletes bring to WVU Children’s Hospital patients

WVU playing Kansas in the Coliseum

Seeing how women’s basketball brings together the cutest little girls and the senior citizens as the heart of its fan base in this community

And things I won’t miss if there are no WVU sports this year:

Game day traffic

Derek Culver’s free throw shooting

That silly bowling challenge they have

Bob Huggins’ rear view mirror story

9 p.m. starting times for games … too late

Noon games … too early

ESPN+

Big 12 officiating

Gray uniforms worn by a team whose colors are old gold and blue … and yes, I know, I like the all white uniforms. Go figure.

Mock drafts

Football games in “football weather”

$8 beers

Hearing Pitt fans sing “Sweet Caroline”

Hook ‘em Horns hand signals

Did I mention game day traffic?

