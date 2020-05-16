What do you miss about WVU sports?

MORGANTOWN — If there were no sports at West Virginia University this year, what would you miss most about it?
My list, in no particular order:
The National Anthem … as done by Marine violinist Peter Wilson, the Pride of West Virginia Marching Band and Ed Lewis
Rolling out the carpet in basketball
The Student Section at basketball games
Defensive coordinator Vic Koenning’s press conferences
The Red Panda’s halftime unicycle and plate flipping act
Concession stand hot dogs
The smell of tailgating wafting through the parking lot at Milan Puskar Stadium
Sellout crowds at Mon County Ball Park
Seeing the WVU football team come out in their all-white uniforms
A quarterback sandwich between the two Stills brothers
The Kroger Shopping Cart Shootout at basketball games
The new spirit Neal Brown has brought to the football program
Bob Huggins’ pullover
Anything that matches West Virginia against Pitt
Hearing the crowd, seeing the players gather and sing Country Roads after a game
Oklahoma vs. WVU at Mountaineer Field on November 7
Talking to wide receiver T.J. Simmons
Senior Day in any sport
Bob Huggins’ sideline expressions in a game John Higgins officiates
The Man Walk
Oscar Tshiebwe’s smile
Watching Neal Brown’s second team create an identity
Being there late after the game writing a story and watching Jordan McCabe still out on the court taking shots
Seeing Kari Niblack battle for rebounds against bigger players on Mike Carey’s women’s team
Bob Huggins’ entrance into games
T-shirt tosses
Goal line stands
Jay Jacob’s color commentary and his back and forth with Bob Huggins on the coach’s radio show
Watching WVU President E. Gordon Gee, bedecked in his bow tie, working the crowd and posing for pictures
Knowing how much joy WVU’s athletes bring to WVU Children’s Hospital patients
WVU playing Kansas in the Coliseum
Seeing how women’s basketball brings together the cutest little girls and the senior citizens as the heart of its fan base in this community
And things I won’t miss if there are no WVU sports this year:
Game day traffic
Derek Culver’s free throw shooting
That silly bowling challenge they have
Bob Huggins’ rear view mirror story
9 p.m. starting times for games … too late
Noon games … too early
ESPN+
Big 12 officiating
Gray uniforms worn by a team whose colors are old gold and blue … and yes, I know, I like the all white uniforms. Go figure.
Mock drafts
Football games in “football weather”
$8 beers
Hearing Pitt fans sing “Sweet Caroline”
Hook ‘em Horns hand signals
Did I mention game day traffic?
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.