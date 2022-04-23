MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s spring practice comes to an end today with the almost annual Blue and Gold Spring Game, which unveils the Mountaineers new Air Raid offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and where they will debut a number of new players at key positions on the defensive side of the ball.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field with gates opening at noon. Tickets are $10 with a portion of the revenue going to WVU’s Children’s Hospital. More than $778,000 has been raised over the years.
The game can be heard the Mountaineer Sports Network and will be televised on ESPN+.
This, of course, has been a crucial spring for the Mountaineers as they come off a 6-7 season that ended with a bowl loss to Minnesota. With transfers coming and going, involving key personnel on both sides of the ball, there is increasing interest in what will be played as a traditional game.
Here are some key things to look at as you try to evaluate next season’s Mountaineers, who open on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a renewal of the Backyard Brawl rivalry with Pitt at Heinz Field.
Passing game, Part I, QBs
This will be a tricky evaluation because the key man in making big plays will not be on the field. WVU has gotten a commitment from former 5-star quarterback J.T. Daniels, who has started at both Georgia and USC. He comes via the transfer portal and is expected to be a major upgrade from Jarret Doege.
But this will provide a chance for the coaches — and the fans — to evaluate the three young quarterbacks who have battled for position through the spring — last year’s backup Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and top high school recruit Nicco Marchiol.
“They’ve been up and down,” Coach Neal Brown said. “Individually, Garrett has been operating at a higher level than he has. The game has slowed down for him. He’s throwing the deep ball extremely accurately right now, which is a positive.
“He has to eliminate the big negative plays. For him, not making bad plays worse. Every once in a while, hey, just play the next one. Every play is not going to be a big one.
“For Goose, it’s confidence. The change of scheme probably affected him because he had to restart after a year. Everything is just a little fast for him.
“Nicco, it’s a really hard transition the first spring because the game is so fast. You can see some real flashes. He had a phenomenal play in a scrimmage, a naked out to the right and did a really good job getting his shoulders around and it went for a touchdown.
“He’s also turned the ball over some. Not all of those are his fault. But what really sticks out on him to me is he’s hungry, he hasn’t repeated the same mistake very often, a sign he’s spending time away from what’s required.”
Passing game, Part II — Receivers
WVU lost a lot of key receivers to the transfer portal but is shedding no tears over it.
“I love our receiver room right now. We don’t have a ton of bodies in there so we’ve had to figure out how to best use our personnel,” he said. “We are trying to figure out what’s our best 11 and what’s our best stuff to run with that 11,” Harrell said.
The key receivers are veteran starters Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, both potential big players, and Kaden Prather, who all agree in his second year has potential to be that special kind of receiver you look for.
He had a breakout game last season against Kansas State, leading Neal Brown to say:
“He’s going to be a player, he is. He’s gotten better and he made some plays. One was against man coverage on third down. He’s a kid I’ve got a lot of belief in and I’m happy with how he’s maturing.”
That maturity carried over into this spring.
Running backs--Big plays
With the offensive line returning intact, WVU believes it will become more dangerous on the ground despite losing two-time 1,000-yard rusher Leddie Brown.
Tony Mathis, who stepped forward in the second half last year, has become the leader of the back but there are a couple of big play backs pushing him in Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon and Justin Johnson while Jaylen Anderson has run himself into playing time.
“Top to bottom I’d say this is the most talented running back room I’ve had since I’ve been here,” running back coach Chad Scott said this spring. “Now Mathis is the only one who has had production on the field. The other guys have to go out there and do it in game situations.”
They now have gotten to a game situation.
While Mathis’ abilities are known, there is much anticipation over Dixon putting his game-breaking speed on display. Dixon has averaged 65 yards per carry through his career at Clemson, gaining a total of 1,420 yards. He scored 13 touchdowns on 218 carries, that’s 1 TD for each 16.7 rushes.
Replacing Akheem Mesidor
It was an unexpected loss when the star defensive lineman went into the portal, but he was going to miss the spring due to shoulder surgery anyway. As Mesidor moves on to Miami, Jordan Jefferson moves into his spot.
Jefferson is a different kind of player, one described by defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley as a “Mack truck,” which could make WVU more difficult for the bigger, better teams in the conference to run against and force Lesley to do more blitzing to get a stronger pass rush.
“I’m playing with a lot of confidence,” Jefferson, acknowledged as the strongest Mountaineer, said this spring. “This is going into my fourth year with the defense. I’m comfortable with it. I know what to do. I got a lot of film, a lot of playing time under my belt, a lot of snaps.”
With Dante Stills and Taijh Alston, it makes the D-line one of the league’s best despite Mesidor going out the door.
Three to look at
The game is important for a number of players, but three have jumped up through the spring. WVU went into spring practice looking for improved production at its Bandit position.
Lanell Carr has battled for the spot with Jarrett Bartlett and coordinator Jordan Lesley says “both have had a phenomenal spring.”
“I think Lanell is a lot like, in the time frame of development, what you’re seeing with Jordan Jefferson going into this spring ... one of our most improved players who has a natural knack to rush the passer. That’s the reason we signed him,” Lesley said.
Spring opened with a big hole at middle linebacker to replace Josh Chandler-Semedo, who transferred. Lee Kpogba, a former Syracuse player, has brought a great deal of energy to that spot.
“He’s come and really established himself from the first week he was here,” Brown said during the spring. “He’s one of our hardest workers and he’s extremely appreciative, has a lot of gratitude and is one of our best teammates.”
He’s also been one of the best tacklers and will be worth watching.
And one of the players allowing WVU to rebuild its secondary is CAT safety Davis Mallinger, who brings speed, speed and more speed to the secondary. He’s a redshirt freshman who came to WVU out of Melbourne, Florida, as a wide receiver, he was a Top 10 200-meter track star with a time of 21.57 in high school.
