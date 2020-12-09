MORGANTOWN — West Virginia is hoping to have its receiving corps at full strength this week as Oklahoma comes to town for the final regular season game at noon on Saturday at Mountaineer Field.
Forgotten in the rumble of a 42-6 defeat at Iowa State a week ago, the Mountaineers were without two of their starting wide receivers — Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James — and no matter who you are, that presents a problem, especially when you don't learn about the losses until you're into preparations for the game.
When asked about it Tuesday, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker held nothing back.
"To be fair and give an honest answer, it's certainly difficult," he began. "It's difficult for everyone in the country and we're no different. It's a challenge you would not have to have dealt with before this year."
If there was any benefit from the experience, it was that it forced coaches and players to understand that the road is not always smooth.
"It taught us to be resilient as a staff, taught the players to be very resilient," Parker said. "We've learned a lot through this. I was proud of the guys, the way they worked and dealt with this to get through that news. You just kind of put a smile on your face, get back to work and keep on growing from it."
That is not to say that they didn't miss two players who had combined for 52 catches, 638 yards and 5 touchdowns this year.
"We missed Bryce and Sam. To say we didn't would be false," Parker said. "A lot of those guys missed having them with us. It's hard to send texts and phone calls and Facetimes back home and tell them you miss them being with us. At the same time, you make sure you stand your ground and answer the bell and do the best with what you got.
"I thought those guys really took on the challenge and wanted to be there for those guys and help honor them."
And the player who stood tallest was Temple transfer Sean Ryan, who has quietly become a go-to receiver the last month.
"Sean Ryan, I couldn't be prouder for a guy who I maybe really didn't trust, didn't know who he was as a person yet when I first got here," Parker said. "To see him make it through March, April, May and June and go through those things and come back to campus, learn who he was, and go through things that were difficult and learn how to practice and get through his bad days ... I'm proud of a guy like Sean.
"I think Sean has a bright future if he learns to be consistent daily and grow. He has a bright future not only as a player but as a man after he's done here. It's been cool to see him grow along with the rest of the room."
Ryan led WVU with five receptions for 79 yards against Iowa State and for the year now has 21 catches for 216 yards.
---
With Oklahoma coming to town this week for the regular season's final game at noon Saturday in Mountaineer Field, WVU needs as much help as it can get on the defensive side of the ball and that's one reason why they were happy to welcome back both linebacker VanDarius Cowan and defensive lineman Taj Alston.
The two had been injured virtually all year — Alston's injury journey going all the way back to last season's second game at Missouri.
"He's done unbelievable as far as how he has attacked his rehab," Coach Neal Brown said. "He had a unique injury in a patella tear. That's hard to come back from. It's a long rehab."
And anyone who goes through rehab for such injuries knows how trying that is.
"He was almost completely done with the rehab and got released to start running and then had an Achilles injury," Brown said. "An Achilles injury usually happens to people my age. It was kind of a freak deal. He wasn't even really sprinting and it popped on him."
"Their attitudes have been great," said Jordan Lesley, co-defensive coordinator. "Starting with VanDarius, when we got here last spring he showed some promise. Then he had a knee injury and coming into this year, even with COVID, he felt he was ready and in Oklahoma State it happened again. You feel for the guy.
"Taj was amazing. How he has handled his business to get back to this point with the injuries he had says a lot about Taj."
---
Last week at Iowa State, Neal Brown got his true freshman quarterback Garrett Greene in for one play in place of starter Jarret Doege and it resulted in a 7-yard gain on the ground by the dual threat QB that it seems is being groomed as next in line at the position for the Mountaineers.
At the time, considering he was there for only one play, most observers were wondering what Brown's thinking was at the moment and in Tuesday's ZOOM media call he was asked about it.
"We had a plan where we could have used him," Brown said. "It wasn't one of Jarret's best games, but that was not the cause of why we were struggling, either."
Brown has liked what he's seen of Greene.
"Garrett's a guy that we're excited about his future," Brown said. "We think he's got a bright one. We really love how competes. He's got a lot of energy."
But make no doubt about it, he isn't yet ready to play at this level.
"He's been a little bit up and down in our Monday Night Football games," Brown said. "He's played better here the last couple of weeks. That gave us some faith. In retrospect, I probably should have used him a bit more. We were just trying to get some confidence with our offensive unit toward the end of the game on Saturday.
"But, we're excited about his future. We may see some more of him on Saturday. May not, too."
Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker has watched Greene's progression this year.
"It's been good to see him grow," he said. "He's getting better. He cares, he's got ability, he has a bright future. But he has to grow, not only change his body but to get physical reps and mental reps. He has to through a bowl preparation, through a spring camp and summer camp."
---
Despite the dreadful performance at Iowa State last week, Brown doesn't have any lineup changes in mind at the present moment.
"Honestly, we don't have a ton of depth," he said. "We've been fortunate that we've played most of the year with two safeties, most of the year with two corners. Tykee Smith has played almost every snap at spear.
"We've rotated defensive linemen. Akheem Mesidor will continue to play more and more because he played at the highest level. He was the bright spot up front against Iowa State. We basically rotated four linebackers. They'll continue to rotate. Defensively, what we're putting out there is kind of what we have."
---
There was one change made during the game at placekicker as Brown moved punter Tyler Sumpter in to replace Casey Legg after Legg missed an early field goal.
"At placekicker we are just going to have a competition," Brown said. "Casey Legg, I have a lot of trust in. Love the kid. Think he's all about the right things. He just hasn't kicked the ball well. He didn't kick it will against TCU, struggled in practice. Then he didn't hit the kick he missed very well.
"Tyler has some field goal history at Troy, so we felt it was an opportunity to give him a chance. We'll have a competition there."
---
Last week WVU tried to cover up some mismatches with the tight ends of Iowa State defensively by going with a four-man front instead of the three-man front they had used for most of the year, although that wasn't the only reason they made the change.
"Linebacker Dylan Tonkery missed some time. He was available for the game, played some special teams. We were unsure who we would have available (there were COVID-19 concerns). So, we did some of it because of their length and tight ends, some because we weren't sure who would be able to play."
Cowan played bandit for the 20 or so snaps they did use the three-man front.
---
And who does Brown think he'll have available against Oklahoma?
"Honestly, who knows?" he said. "If you understand contact tracing, let me know. Seriously. Whoever is here, we're going to coach them. I'm not a medical professional, by any means. We've had some guys out last week. It's not really our positives. We don't have very man We have several contact tracings. We're working through it."
