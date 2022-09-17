MORGANTOWN — A victory-starved West Virginia football team, one that has gone 294 days since its last triumph and 301 days since it last won on its home field, tries to break into the win column for the first time in 2022 when it faces an unbeaten but, as yet untested, Towson team at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The Mountaineers are 0-2 in a season that is still in its infancy but the two defeats — to Backyard Brawl rival Pitt and Big 12 foe Kansas — were both in games that they could have won but instead ended in bitter losses built off interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Those two losses, added to a 2021 season-ending loss to Minnesota with a dismal performance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, mean WVU carries a three-game losing streak into the Towson game, before which they will honor eight inductees including football stars Geno Smith, Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in a 10 a.m. ceremony in the Caperton Indoor Facility.
A member of the Colonial Athletic Association, Towson won FCS national titles in 2011 and 2012 but in its only meeting with West Virginia suffered a 54-0 humiliation on Sept. 6, 2014 and is just 1-13 against FBS opponents since 2008.
But WVU Coach Neal Brown, in his fourth season and under pressure to change the program’s direction that has seen him compile a 17-20 record at the school, leaves no doubt that this week’s emphasis is the overall scene rather than on just the Towson game.
“To be honest, the focus is on us this week,” Brown said on Tuesday as his team got into game preparations. “I respect Towson. I respect FCS programs. I finished my career there [at UMass]; I started my coaching career there and I very well understand that mentality that is going to be in that locker room when they come here.
“This is their opportunity on a national stage to show what they can do, so I get that mentality.”
But what Brown has to work on is his team’s mentality, not Towson’s.
“It’s about us. It’s about us getting better, us improving and finding a way to get a win. That’s the entire focus for us,” Brown said.
With the Black Diamond Trophy game at Virginia Tech scheduled just five days after the Towson game, Brown understands that WVU has to put together a clean game without such mistakes as mindless penalties, dropped passes and — until they find a way to create turnovers without missing tackles — and muffing punts.
There are no breaks in the schedule after the Towson game and, while the start has been a nightmare, there is time to right the harm that has been done, but it can’t be done until the Mountaineers clean up their act.
To date they — not Pitt and Kansas — have beaten themselves.
They enter the game with yet another challenge as it was reported this week by 247Sports that cornerback Charles Woods, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, underwent surgery on a left foot or ankle problem that will keep him out of this game and indefinitely into the future.
Being without what may be the best cover corner in the Big 12 offers up an additional challenge.
“It’s an opportunity for others,” Brown said in announcing that Woods would be out this week and perhaps longer on Tuesday. “We do feel like we have more athleticism in that room with guys who can play.”
When Woods went out 12 plays into the Pitt opener, James Madison transfer Wesley McCormick replaced him. McCormick, however, was ejected for targeting and true freshman Mumu Bin-Wahad came in.
Suspended for the first half of the Kansas game, McCormick’s starting spot was filled by sophomore Malachai Ruffin, who played the first half before McCormick reclaimed the spot for the second half.
The inward emphasis of the week concentrated on three areas.
“I think there are three primary reasons and some underlying things,” Brown said. “The first one is it’s 27-0 points off turnovers. The other team has 27, and we’ve got none. We’ve created one takeaway and turned the ball over four times.
“We’ve had inopportune penalties and we’ve missed opportunities and when I say missed opportunities, there were three fumbles on the ground on Saturday night, and we didn’t get them. Then we dropped passes in the Pitt game.”
That offset two strong performances from transfer quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, along with the discovery of a running threat in true freshman CJ Donaldson.
“We’ve got to learn from those failures. We’ve got to clean up the inopportune penalties, we’ve got to get some takeaways, we can’t turn the football over, and we’ve got to take advantage of opportunities when they arise,” is the way Brown summed it up.
Those mistakes can’t be erased. They are part of the past and right now WVU and Brown are concentrating on the future.
“It’s about next and next is Towson,” Brown said. “That’s the mentality here. We’re not dwelling on it. We’re very aware of where we’re at and it’s about getting it fixed. That’s the mindset.”
The idea is to come together and accept the present for what it is and get ready for the rest of the season.
“It’s up to us in the program right now to draw near and get better,” he said. “There is plenty of ownership to go around, and I don’t think anybody is going to be harder on themselves than the staff and the players that are sitting here 0-2.”
