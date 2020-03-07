MORGANTOWN – The calendar says the Big 12 Tournament begins next week but for West Virginia University it really begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday when No. 3 Baylor invades the Coliseum for a game that carries heavy post-season implications for both schools.
The importance of winning and losing is so strong for both that even it being Senior Day, the final chance for WVU’s three seniors – Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler and Logan Routt – to walk down the carpet one final time takes secondary importance.
For Baylor, a win could give it the league’s regular-season title and No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and probably a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championships.
That’s important, but Bob Huggins has a different belief.
“I think we have more to play for than they do,”Huggins said.
How so?
“We’re playing for a better seed in the tournament, we’re playing for a better seed in the NCAA Tournament,” Huggins said. “Obviously, a better seed in our tournament and some wins there will enhance our NCAA seed.
“We’re playing in the most competitive league in the country. Some of those bracketologists – or whatever they call them – realize it and some don’t. Some don’t realize how hard it is to win in this league.”
WVU put itself in as precarious a position as you can work yourself into. A month ago they were in line for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, only to come unraveled. The result was six losses in seven games before finally beating Iowa State last Tuesday.
So, as they go into the final regular season game, they could be seeded anywhere from third to seventh in the Big 12 Tournament, and that’s important in any number of ways, but mostly because if they wind up seventh they have to play a “play in” game.
That means the road to the Big 12 Championship would be to have to win four straight games while the higher seeds only have to play three games.
“Sometimes I think playing on Wednesday is good, but to win the whole thing you’d rather not play four games,” Huggins said. “We made it to the finals three years in a row and didn’t play on Wednesday.”
So what are WVU’s possibilities?
The only way WVU can finish seventh and have to play on the first day would be to lose to Baylor.
Even if they lose to Baylor, there are combinations in other Saturday games that would allow them to finish sixth, but they guarantee they can’t finish seventh by winning over the Bears.
To finish third, WVU would have to beat Baylor while TCU beats Oklahoma, Kansas beats Texas Tech and Oklahoma State beats Texas.
To finish fourth, fifth or sixth, the possibilities are so scrambled that it’s just best to wait and see what happens.
But as WVU goes into it, they do so with a newfound enthusiasm.
“We’re excited about this,” Huggins said. “Guys yesterday were excited, enthusiastic and looking forward to tomorrow, the following weekend and hopefully many weekends after that.”
The approach is starting over.
“It’s a new year. It’s that way for everybody. You had a good year, you want to continue it. You had a bad year, you want to turn it around and that’s a great way to turn it around,” Huggins said.
“Go win some games in the tournament and continue to play. I think when the end is near, virtually in everything in life, you appreciate it so much more. You want to kind of right all the wrongs that happened before then. It’s kind of a life lesson.”
And one of the wrongs that WVU would like to right is a 70-59 loss at Baylor on Feb. 15, a game in which WVU turned the ball over 22 times and wound up with 10 fewer field goals than Baylor.
“These guys – I can’t speak for them – but personally, I got a bad taste in my mouth for what happened there,” Huggins said.
Baylor comes into the game with two losses in their last four games, including an upset loss at TCU.
“TCU controlled the game. They controlled the tempo of the game.” Huggins said. “Jamie [Dixon] is a good coach. What’s overlooked far too often in this league is the quality of the coaches we have. You look at the guys we have, a whole bunch of guys who have reached the pinnacle like coaching in Final Fours and winning championships, just flat out winning games.”
And that goes for Scott Drew, Baylor’s coach, who’s often overlooked in conversations about the good coaches in the Big 12 but who is 342-212 in 17 seasons with the Bears.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.