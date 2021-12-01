MORGANTOWN — Mike Carey’s been sick, battling a cold “and stuff,” as he put it, for two months.
“I’ve tried everything,” the 4-1 West Virginia women’s basketball coach said Tuesday before heading to practice to prepare for Wednesday night’s Big 12-SEC Challenge road meeting with Kentucky, also 4-1. “I’ve been on three different things— even steroids.”
Maybe the problem that was bothering him was that it wasn’t his players taking the steroids, because they played “soft” in the St. Petersburg (Florida) Classic final, losing by a point to a good BYU team.
This was a game WVU let get away; a championship it should have won, but wouldn’t do what was necessary to reach out and grab it, and that— more than the cold— was making Carey sick.
“If we’d quit making mistakes I wouldn’t have to yell and I’d probably get better,” Carey said.
The problems he faced were three-fold.
“I’ll tell you what, Esmery Martinez was sick most of the time; Kari Niblack was in foul trouble most of the time. I was surprised our last game we weren’t more aggressive. They were like trapping us in the post and weren’t aggressively getting out of it.
“And I was surprised our guards turned the ball over so many times. If we would have not have turned the ball over so much, we’d have been in great shape.”
Can’t argue with that, but if Sue Bird had been one of those guards, he’d have been in great shape, too. The thing about sports is the team that does the best with what it has on hand usually winds up the winner.
WVU could have won the St. Pete Classic, but...
“We just weren’t aggressive enough, which surprises me. They were doubling inside and hedging on our guards and we weren’t aggressive. That was disappointing,” Carey said, hoping that this year, with experience, depth and size, his would be an aggressive and physical team.
This was a game that seemed to favor the Mountaineers, but they didn’t take hold of it.
“The double teams were what concerned me. My goodness, we work on that in practice [...] just get big, get aggressive. I don’t care if you get an offensive foul on that. Do something. Don’t let them stand there and crowd your space,” Carey said.
“We need to learn from that because we play Kentucky, which will trap you quick.
“We have aggressive players, so I couldn’t understand why we turned the ball over against a little bit of trapping. It wasn’t like they had size trapping. They got up into you, but it wasn’t size. You could see a pass.”
Still, Carey believes, his Mountaineers should have brought a trophy home with them.
“The bottom line was we played well enough to win,” the veteran coach said. “We just turned the ball over. It’s a shame. I hate to lose that way, where you get lackadaisical with the ball. There were times we were just so soft with the ball and just turned it over. That’s just not us.
“We should have won the game, but we didn’t. There’s always going to be one or two along the way that you win that you shouldn’t have, so it evens out as the season goes on.”
In the end it came down two last-second free throws for Kari Niblack, one made, one missed. But that was how WVU lost, not why.
“That’s why you need early close games. This was the first time we were able to call time out, advance the ball and run one of our last-second plays. That was good to see that we executed it and had an opportunity to win the game,” he said.
“I told the players after the game, ‘We gave this away, but this is going to make us better.’”
According to Carey, this is the final game of the Big 12-SEC Challenge series and it will not be renewed, not surprisingly considering what has transpired between the conferences.
“This is it. Me, personally, I wanted to renew it,” Carey said. “I understand this is over and the SEC is going to play another league now, but it gives you a Power 5 game that’s scheduled for you and it is played home and home. I liked it.”
