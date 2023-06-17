MORGANTOWN — Like father, like son.
It is a proverb that dates back 1,000 years, but yet on this Father’s Day in 2023 it remains as true as it was when it first came into usage and former West Virginia quarterback Patrick White is glad it is.
Ask him about his dad, James White Jr., the man they know simply as “Chief” in deference to his longtime role as an Alabama fire chief, and the words he offers carry not only the respect a son should have toward his father, but are filled with the love that he now is heaping upon his three children a month or so before a fourth is due.
“I had the best model for a father that anyone could ask for and that comes from every human being that witnessed the Chief and his three boys from the start to adulthood,” he said this week.
“That’s all our family, all our friends, all our coaches. They all compliment the Chief on being a father.”
There is an art to fatherhood, for it can be complicated, yet is the flow not of words but of emotion that makes it work out for Patrick White with his brothers James III and Coley and their father.
Raking through the beginnings
Where do you begin in trying to examine the relationship that is both simple and complicated at the same time? What sums it up?
Perhaps you go back to the days when Patrick White was a high school football hero in Daphne, Ala., the son of the town’s fire chief, a kid destined for greatness.
Many paths lay before him, but he chose all the right ones, avoiding the temptations that presented themselves along the way. The reason was simply because of the value system set up in the Chief’s family — that of family first, of work before play, of school before athletics.
“After a big win on the football field in high school, on Saturday mornings we were woken up and working in the yard,” White said. “You could enjoy the win with your friends on Friday night, but definitely there was a curfew. And, regardless of what time you got home you were going to get up early and work in the yard.”
That’s just the way it was, even after he was setting records at WVU as one of the most exciting players in the nation.
“He enjoyed [the success his son was having], as long as his kids were happy, successful and doing what’s right,” Patrick White said. “He taught all of us at an early age, that if we were in some foreign country playing tiddlywinks, if we were happy he’d support us.
“But, again, even after scoring multiple touchdowns on a Friday night, come Saturday morning you were out there with a rake in your hands. Even during summer or winter vacations, if there was work to be done around the house, it was going to be done regardless of how many ESPN interviews I had done.
“My friends can attest to this, if you happened to come home with me for the summer, you were going to wind up with blisters on your hand from the rake.”
Readin’, Ritin’ and Rithmetic
Athletics were important, but so was school, as White offered up an example of just where that fit into his upbringing.
“One of the worst ... eh ... we’ll call it a scolding for newspaper purposes of my entire life was the first time I brought home a bad grade,” White said. “I will always remember that one!”
Being a father was most important to the Chief, growing out of his own upbringing.
“I came from a father who experienced the death of a loved one at an early age. His biological father passed when he was 11,” Patrick White said. “It was a difficult experience but he was blessed to have another man come into his life and teach him a few other things along with the love, the passion and the work ethic his father had already instilled in him.”
His stepfather was Henry Hafler.
“He came in and was an integral part of my dad’s young adulthood and helping him grow into the man he is,” White said. “The fact that he was constantly present in all of our activities was important. You don’t think about it as a kid, but the willingness to be there made it a team.
“It took a team to raise three boys and have us all graduate from West Virginia University, believe it or not.”
White’s dad was not an acclaimed athlete. His father was born in Mobile, Ala., and raised in an area that they called “Down in the bay”, Patrick White said. “That was the unique part. When his biological father passed away, that’s when hard work entered. He went to work at an early age.”
His stepfather owned a club in Daphne and made sure that working there in Mobile took precedence over athletics.
“He started paying into his Social Security around the age of 13. He went to work, but he did attend Catholic school at what is now McGill-Toolen.”
He grew up at a difficult time in the South, but learned from it and passed those life lessons on to his three sons.
“You have to judge people for who they are,” Patrick White says when asked the lesson of the era that was passed along to him from his father. “He was fortunate to go to McGill and was present during integration. He was blessed to have relationship of people both of European and African descent. For us, it was that you should treat people how they treat you regardless of background, religion, skin color.
“He believed everyone had something special to offer and maybe you had something special to offer to them. That was how you went through your interactions.
“You also understood that everybody doesn’t have the same mindset as you so, regardless of what you feel and think, not everybody is going to feel that way. That doesn’t mean you go with the masses.”
That helped White become a leader in the football locker rooms he experienced along the way.
The Chief
White decided to make his way through life as a fireman.
“He chose a profession that is service driven. You had to be willing to put your life on the line to save other people’s lives and possessions and livelihoods. It’s a passion he had,” Patrick White said.
“He started out at the bottom and worked his way to the top. He told people he was going to be fire chief one day and they used to laugh at him. Not only was he the first Black fire chief in Pritchard, Alabama, but he was also the first Black fire chief in Daphne, Alabama.”
It isn’t easy being the son of a fireman who could be putting his life on the line for others every day that he left for work.
“Oh, we worried but I guess we didn’t really know the magnitude at the time. To me, my dad was a hero ... a superhero. My dad was a firefighter, kicking down doors, running into burning buildings and shooting his fire hose everywhere.
“That was the coolest thing in the world.”
The Chief kept the horrors he would come across away from his family.
“You don’t think of the danger. There was a tragedy that occurred. He rarely — if ever — allowed it to affect his family,” White said. “He taught us the dangers of fire. He taught us to run. He’d say, ‘Son, don’t play with it. Get out of there.’ We never had matches in the house.”
He kept the horrors compartmentalized away from his children.
“He refused to talk about that. This is probably a little graphic, but there were days when he could not eat any meat because of what he had experienced at a fire,” White said.
It was, however, the family that grew within the firehouse that got Pat White into football.
“We would do jobs with his co-workers and we would go to their house. They all loved each other. It was always fun and games,” White said.
“Actually, us getting started in football came from that. His co-workers were coaching at a park, a little far out, but that was our introduction to football. We wound up out on the football field with them.”
Finding football
The Chief involved himself in his son’s athletic endeavors.
“The time he spent, you recognized it was his joy to spend time with his sons. He started us off early. We would have baseball gloves that were somehow too small for a 3-year-old and forcing us to catch with it.
“It was always being there. He showed up for every practice ... not just games, but every practice.”
It went through college and sometimes it wasn’t always easy on the father to see his son play. Patrick White’s collegiate debut came on Sept. 4, 2005, at Syracuse.
Four days earlier Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast and there was clean up going on but the Chief wasn’t going to miss his son’s debut. He scheduled a flight to Syracuse but experienced a five-hour delay in Atlanta, making it more of an adventure than a trip.
“That was a welcome diversion,” he said. “I was really strung out.”
Putting Dad’s lessons to work
Now, Patrick White is using the lessons he learned from his father to raise his own family.
“Obviously, the biggest lesson is take care of your family first. That was most important,” Patrick White said. “The fact that each child deserves an ample amount of love and respect. You can’t love them all the same but you can love them all wholly, if that makes sense.
“Off the top of my head, lessons from Chief were in the sacrifices he made.
He drove a company car for 20-some years, but he made sure each one of his kids had a car through high school and college along with White’s mother.
“On a teacher’s salary and fireman’s salary, that’s not easy”
School, of course, is an area that must be stressed and to date there’s been no need for a bad grade scolding.
“They are avid learners, which I was, to a certain point until I got a little bit distracted. But I was able to steer back on course and earned my diploma,” White said. “The kids are wise beyond their years. It amazes me how fast they learn and grown; their understanding and vocabulary ... I just say ‘Wow, I created you all?’”
The children are 9-year-old Daphne (“I had to make sure she knew where she was from.”), Clara, 5, and Patrick II, who is almost 14 months old. His twin brother, Theodore, did not survive. A boy is on the way.
They all are involved in athletics, even the baby.
“He recently took his first steps and I used a ball to entice him. Now anytime there’s a ball in his vicinity, he wants to play with it.”
And when he’s done, there’s no rake.
Not yet, anyway.
