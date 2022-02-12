MORGANTOWN — The list is as long as you want to make it, but chances are you will find that great teams in basketball have great point guards.
Big men may get you the ball off the backboards, but someone has to do something with it after possession is attained and that is the point guard.
Big men may score in close, but someone has to get them the ball and that usually is the point guard. Shooters can get you points but it is the point guards who get them the ball.
Think about it.
Bob Cousy changed the position when he played at Boston College in the 1940s and while Bill Russell was the Minister of Defense in the Boston Celtics NBA dynasty, it was Cousy who gave the offense its identity.
Calvin Murphy came along at Niagara and added scoring to the point guards’ list of assets, then Phil Ford showed the world how a point guard could play off the dribble at North Carolina.
Bobby Hurley was the man who made Duke go at its greatest heights, setting a record with 1,076 assists in 140 games while reaching the Final Four three times and Jason Kidd, at Cal, showed that as busy on offense as a point guard may be, he can play defense, too; getting 110 steals to go with 220 assists as a freshman and then nearly equaling those statistics as a sophomore.
And, of course, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson took the evolution of the position to its greatest heights as he combined size at 6-9, strength, speed, passing ability and scoring ability to win a national title at Michigan State and then anchor the Los Angeles Lakers greatest teams while battling Larry Bird and the Celtics head to head.
Being solid at the position is a necessity and Bob Huggins has spent much of his time this season trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together there for West Virginia, which plays at Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 in a must-win game if they are to maintain hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid.
Huggins has had to break down the skills that Magic Johnson put together and use three different players at the point all year to try and get what he needed.
It began with Kedrian ‘Keedy’ Johnson, who brought the kind of defense Huggins cherishes at the position, to the table.
For offense, Huggins brought in transfer Malik Curry from from Old Dominion, and then for consistency he has used freshman Kobe Johnson to run the show.
Two Johnsons, however, do not make Magic, even with the spice Curry adds on the offensive side, so it’s been a mix-and-match situation.
“We’re fortunate we’ve got a lot of guys capable at that position,” Huggins said before leaving for Stillwater, the recent seven-game losing streak now a thing of the past.
“I think Keedy is probably our best defender,” Huggins said. “I think Kobe is our most steady. For a freshman, he’s not as loose with the ball. We put Malik in there when we have to score.
“We try to run him off the ball screen and either get it to the rim himself or get to Taz or somebody else.”
So, it is a situational thing that decides playing time.
“It depends on the situation. If someone is hurting us with the ball, we have to get Keedy into the game because he’s our best defender,” Huggins said.
Huggins admits that each guy makes it a different team.
“Everyone has his strengths, everyone has his weaknesses,” he said.
When Taz Sherman is on the floor, however, the team that’s out there takes a different look and aura than when he’s not. He’s motor of the offense, not only able to score as he did upon his return from missing a game with a concussion to lead WVU past Iowa State.
“Man, you do it all, bro,” Curry said to him when he, Sherman and Jalen Bridges were being interviewed after the last victory. “Professional scorer. That’s all I can say. You all know how much we need him. I’m glad he’s back.”
At that point Jalen Bridges chimed in with the forgotten aspect of Sherman’s game.
“Underrated playmaker as well, six assists,” he said, before Sherman interrupted.
“Eight rebounds,” he reminded Bridges to add.
He shoots, he passes, he can get rebounds on the fly.
His presence allows WVU to make up for those things that are not strengths in each of the point guards’ games.
But you have to make changes with care.
“Any time you change what’s working, a lot of times you can make it worse,” Huggins said.
But when you have versatility, which is what WVU is trying to use to make up for the lack of an all-purpose point guard and inside scoring strength, you have a chance.
“People do different things,” Sherman noted after the last game. “We have a diverse group of guys. At one moment you may need one player’s talent for one game, then in another game you might need a different player’s talent.
“It’s a good thing overall. We got older guys who know basketball. Starting the game, I don’t think that’s important. It’s all about the minutes. If you get the minutes you want and we get a team win, that’s what we all care about.”
The Mountaineers bring a 14-9 (3-7) record into the game against an 11-12 (4-7) Oklahoma State team.
