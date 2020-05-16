Without sports, we lose a piece of the American fabric

MORGANTOWN — Earlier this week WVU President E. Gordon Gee struck a highly optimistic note about playing football this fall when he appeared on Charleston TV station WOWK and said:
“I really believe we’re going to play football this fall, even if I have to suit up myself,” the diminutive educator said. “I have my ankles taped.”
He then added:
“This country needs to move from being shut down to getting back to hope and opportunity, and certainly athletics provides great hope.”
See, sporting events at West Virginia University are more than just an athletic competition. Perhaps to say they are a way of life is going too far, but college athletics hold a spot in Americana that would be hard to fill, especially in a state such as West Virginia.
That is something head football coach Neal Brown has learned since he came out of Troy, which is in Alabama, a state that knows what it is to have football as a religion, to WVU, another state that sucks much pride out of its football program.
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging across America this year, Brown knows his season — as well as college sports of all kinds across the nation — are being threatened and he understands what they mean to the morale and character of the nation.
“I think sports, in general, not just college football — it can be even youth sports — brings us together. We need something that unifies, that gives people something to look forward to. It’s positive for the state of West Virginia, positive for our country,” he said in a recent ZOOM media call.
Unlike many, though, Brown tempers his approach to it. He doesn’t want to rush into anything.
“We have to do it intelligently, listen to the medical experts,” he said.
It isn’t as simple as saying “OK, let’s play.”
There’s so many options and so many outside forces applying pressure to the decision to play. To play you must open the campus, must have students in attendance, something WVU right now expects to do this fall — even if the face of education is very different.
WVU does not stand alone, however, what if some other schools in the Big 12 can’t get open? Do you play a limited schedule? Do you play a split schedule if you have to start late, in the winter and in the spring?
Do you play with fans in the stands or does it become “I Love Lucy” in shoulder pads, just a TV show?
And if you are playing for the state, for the country, does not having fans subtract from that?
Make no doubt, to lose college sports would be devastating to the nation’s psyche.
It already has eroded our spirit, having lost the end of basketball season, the end of baseball season, spring football, the spring game, recruiting.
What we have been through has been a virtual blah and we deserve better.
And don’t think Brown doesn’t feel your pain.
“I think it’s huge,” he said. “I miss athletics in my daily life, forget my professional life.”
Indeed, even if you are a football coach it is a job. You go to the office, you deal with your problems and those of others.
But if you play, if you are spectator, an alumni, a fan, it is a passion and Brown outside of the confines of Milan Puskar Center is a fan and a family man.
“I miss being able to watch NBA basketball,” he said.
Why shouldn’t he be a fan of the NBA game and what it has become. Are there any more skilled athletes, more athletic athletes than those who play the professional game for money today?
And already gone is what has become the most popular sporting event of them all, the NCAA Tournament, a one and done cavalcade of upsets that draws fans into pools across the land.
Brown, of course, being from Kentucky is what you would call a basketball blue blood.
But as it is with all of us, the NCAA Tournament is only the start of the spring and Brown is hooked elsewhere once it and his spring practice goes by.
“I miss being able to watch college baseball, going out to and watching the Mountaineers play is huge for our family. It’s great family time,” he said.
True, these days of quarantine have sometimes done more to distance families than bring them together, kids and parents wearing on each other all day, day after day, but there is really nothing that can tear about the American family and so often it is a day at the ballpark, a Little League game or a high school game that brings you all together.
You may be the parents of players, of cheerleaders, of kids who simply enjoy going out and playing catch with Dad or shooting hoops in the driveway with Mom but it is a part of the American fabric and Brown is itching to regain the way of life that always has been the best in the world.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
