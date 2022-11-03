MORGANTOWN — If there has been one consistent in the Neal Brown era of coaching at WVU it has been the inability to get the offense going early in games, but Brown says this week when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State he’s going to do some experimenting with travel plans to address that.
“We’re going to change some things from a travel situation, right? Do I believe that’s why we’ve started slow? Absolutely not,” he said, adding, “but when it hasn’t worked, you change.
“I laughed and told them we were going to bus rather than fly to Ames, maybe that’s the reason. They didn’t think that was too funny.”
It may not be funny, but something has to be done.
“We’re going to change some things in our routine, what we’re doing Friday and what we’re doing Saturday. We’re going to switch up some things in our deal and we can change some things as coaches early in the game maybe to help us out,” Brown said.
“We’re going to exhaust everything possible. That’s the goal, to start fast. Any time you are on the road you want to start fast to keep the crowd out of it.”
The question is whether he has waited too long to address this as he is about to face Iowa State in Ames at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 44th game of his WVU coaching career.
Slow starts have been mostly overlooked for WVU, but they go back to Brown’s very first game, Aug. 31, 2019, against James Madison, the No. 2 FCS team. It was a game WVU won, 20-13, but not the way you would like that to occur against a lower division opponent.
How did that game start? Austin Kendall completed a pass to Kennedy McKoy for minus-3 yards and WVU has been trying to get ahead the sticks ever since.
The first series on three and out with no net gain.
And so it’s gone, as a breakdown of WVU’s first half play over the years shows.
Let’s look it throwing out the Eastern Kentucky, Long Island and Towson one-sided mismatches in which WVU outscored its opponents, 174-14, which throws the comparison of any stats out of whack if you are looking at them against facing their own class of competition.
In 2019, WVU was outscored in the first half of its games by 191-99 and in seven losses scored only two first-quarter touchdowns and just 17 points. In those seven losses they were outscored 143-41 in the first half.
In 2020, the COVID season in which they finished 6-4, WVU scored only two first quarter TDs in the four loses and were outscored in the first half, 71-33. And in their five wins, not counting Eastern Kentucky all they could muster were three first quarter TDs and two field goals.
Last year, in seven losses, they scored only 31 first quarter points and only two touchdowns and one field goal in the last six of those defeats. WVU did figure things out offensively by halftime in its victories last year and wound up outscoring it losing opponents 105-59 in the second half of those games.
But this year’s WVU has done almost nothing in the first quarter, kicking just one field goal against both Virginia Tech and Baylor and in their five losses to date they have been outscored 38-24 and scoring touchdowns in the first quarter of only two of their seven games other than Towson.
Put another way, in the last four years, WVU has scored either 0 or 3 points in 19 of their games. And, if you want to look at it as how many games WVU has scored 7 or fewer first quarter points, it comes to a remarkable 31 games.
The most mystifying part of it is that it hasn’t been a lack of effort, especially this year.
“The only game I have an issue with how we played was the Texas Tech game,” Brown said. “The Texas game, we didn’t play well, but that was because we just didn’t make plays. We had some drives and things like that.
“The game we weren’t ready to play and didn’t play the game in the right manner was the Texas Tech game. The thing is, how do we make our guys understand the standard is the standard is the standard. We have to play up to the standard, regardless of whether we’re playing on the moon, in Ames, Iowa, or here in Morgantown, West Virginia.
“The standard is the standard, regardless of who we play or where we play. You have to play the game in the correct manner. That’s the focus.”
And, Brown notes, it is important this week because while Iowa State shows an 0-5 record in conference play, they have battled to the wire against highly ranked teams all season.
“This is going to be a four-quarter game that will be extremely physical and will go into the fourth quarter. When it becomes winning time, we have to make those winning type plays we haven’t been making.”
