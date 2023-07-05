MORGANTOWN — Certainly, we had arrived at a turning point in West Virginia basketball history, as the program was forced to wean itself from Bob Huggins as coach and transition into a new era.
Putting Josh Eilert in at the top was only advertised as little more than a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until sanity could be returned. His was an interim appointment, not advertised as permanent, and it is up to him now to prove himself worthy of carrying the team into the future.
His is a daunting task, his first real move managed somehow to merge the past into the future as he named a group of assistant coaches who will certainly please the Huggins crowd while, at the same time, have a new enthusiasm to put a new stamp on the legacy they already owned within WVU history.
Eilert will carry over DerMarr Johnson as a link to the Huggins days of glory at Cincinnati, having brought him in last season as Larry Harrison’s replacement. Johnson had served as an assistant at Cincinnati.
But the level of accomplishments out of the other three full-time assistants he named just well may be able to make a group that can hold their own going head to head with the players they are coaching.
The group begins with the college coaching debut of perhaps the second-best player in WVU basketball history — and you argue who’s No. 2 behind Jerry West on your own time — in the hero of the Mountaineers’ last NCAA Final Four run in Da’Sean Butler.
Butler will be joined on the bench by last year’s graduate assistant and another player who made his mark on the program by bridging the eras of both John Beilein and Huggins in Alex Ruoff.
The fourth assistant is a Huggins protege in Jordan McCabe, who was a coach on the floor for Huggins when he was point guard at WVU for 94 games from 2019-21 before transferring and finishing his career at UNLV.
Long-time Huggins assistant Ron Everhart is moving into a new role as director of community relations and player outreach after more than a decade on the Mountaineers’ bench while Jay Kuntz stays on as director of player personnel/recruiting, a role he made his own in the troubled waters of NIL and transfers today and creating a Top 5 transfer class at a time when things could have fallen apart.
Trent Michaels will be the director of men’s basketball operations, Jared Kortsen will be the video and scouting coordinator and Tyler Cheng will remain the athletic data statistician for men’s basketball.
Butler, after his dramatic knee injury that implanted the vision of Huggins kneeling over him and consoling him in the national semifinal loss to Duke in 2010, began coaching as a graduate assistant for Huggins in 2012.
He bounced around from there as an assistant coach at Wheeling University, an NBA Summer League coach with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics and while also serving as G League Elite Camp head and assistant coach.
Last year, he served as an assistant video coordinator for the New York Knicks, but he always heard voices calling him home. Eilert now has given him the chance.
“We are thrilled to welcome Da’Sean back to Mountaineer basketball,” Eilert said in a Sunday release. “He’s a Mountaineer legend who is just a great human being. Da’Sean has NBA connections and is such a personable guy; he will fit in our program extremely well.”
Butler came to stand for winning in the WVU program. He did so as the winningest player in the school history with 107 wins on his resume, including an astounding six game-winning shots in the Final Four season including three in the Big East Tournament championship run.
He scored 2,095 points in his Mountaineers’ career to rank third in school history behind Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley. In 2010, he became WVU’s ninth first team All-American after he was named to the Basketball Times and John Wooden All-America teams. Butler was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
Ruoff concluded a 12-year distinguished professional career overseas a year ago and spent last season as a graduate assistant to Huggins. A smart, accomplished player who fit both Beilein’s and Huggins’ mode as he became the all-time leader at WVU in 3-point field goals.
Ruoff will begin his second consecutive season on the WVU men’s basketball staff after serving as a graduate assistant last season. Ruoff is WVU’s all-time leader in career 3-point field goals. After his time at WVU, he played 12 seasons of professional basketball.
“Alex is a hard worker who brings tremendous energy every day,” Eilert said. “He has a ton of experience from competing professionally overseas and a tremendous basketball IQ. He truly knows how to be a professional on and off the court.”
Johnson was a first-round NBA draft pick after playing for Huggins at Cincinnati and went on to play 16 seasons professionally, including seven in the NBA. He joined the Mountaineers in the middle of the 2022-23 season.
“DerMarr also has tons of NBA and professional connections,” Eilert said. “He has a great rapport with our guys, and he sees things differently with his years of experience in professional basketball. He has great attention to detail, and we are fortunate to have him on our staff.”
McCabe was a favorite with the fans for his ball handling skills and with the media for his interview skills, while becoming a popular part of social media.
He earned his undergraduate degree in sport management from WVU in 2021 and received an MBA Certification from UNLV.
“Like Da’Sean, we are elated to have Jordan back with Mountaineer basketball,” Eilert said. “We are fortunate to have a former point guard on our staff. He will be able to develop our guards and help them with the vision of where we are going. He, too, is wonderful with people in creating and maintaining relationships.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.