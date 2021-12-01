MORGANTOWN — Think back a week, back to when Pitt's basketball team came to the Coliseum to renew the Backyard Brawl in that sport, to the pregame business around town, to the sold-out arena, to the excitement it generated everywhere.
Now multiply it five-fold, for next season's football season will open with the renewal of that sports' Backyard Brawl, according to the schedule that was released by West Virginia and the Big 12 on Wednesday.
Now it's true the game is going to be played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, but anyone who knows anything about the way West Virginia's trek north for that game knows that it figures to be like a home crowd for the Mountaineers. Despite it being a very attractive schedule that also includes a game at Black Diamond rival Virginia Tech, the Brawl will be the cornerstone upon which the season will be built.
“I know our fans will be excited to have two rivalry games that they can drive to at Pitt and Virginia Tech,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said.
This year's schedule begins with the Pitt game on September 3. There are no times or television schedules yet available for any of the 12 games which include five Big 12 Conference matchups.
The season begins with the 105th playing of the Backyard Brawl, the longest-running series in WVU history. It marks the first time WVU and Pitt have played since 2011 and the first time since 2010 at Heinz Field. The Mountaineers have won seven of the last 10 games in the series, dating back to 2002, including the last three.
The Virginia Tech series was renewed this season for the 52nd time, with the Mountaineers stunning the 15th-ranked Hokies in their last meeting, 27-21.
Other than Pitt and Virginia Tech, the non-conference schedule also matches WVU with Towson on September 17, a week after opening the conference season at Mountaineer Field with Kansas, a resurgent team WVU defeated to end this regular season.
The schedule also offers this up— an assurance that both Oklahoma and Texas will remain in the conference this season, as each is included on the conference schedule.
The Mountaineers will travel to Texas on October 1 to face the team it loves to beat, and will entertain a new-look Oklahoma team on November 12 with whomever the jilted Sooners name to replace Coach Lincoln Riley, who stunned everyone by jumping to USC right after Oklahoma State stunned them in the regular season finale.
This figures to be Oklahoma's final trip to Morgantown. The Mountaineers would like to give them nothing more than their first conference loss to WVU as a going away gift on Mountaineer Week.
Other key home dates include October 29 against TCU with its new coach as the celebration of Homecoming, an October 13 revenge game against Baylor— who plays Oklahoma State in this year's Big 12 Conference title game— and another revenge game against Kansas State on November 19.
Road conference games are Texas (Oct. 1), Texas Tech (Oct. 22), Iowa State (Nov. 5) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 26).
The top two finishers in the regular-season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Fans can place a $99 season ticket deposit on 2022 new season ticket orders by contacting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. Season ticket renewal information will be distributed next spring.
2022 West Virginia Football Schedule
Sat. Sept. 3 at Pitt
Sat. Sept. 10 vs. Kansas*
Sat. Sept. 17 vs. Towson
Sat. Sept. 24 at Virginia Tech
Sat. Oct. 1 at Texas*
Sat. Oct. 8 OPEN
Thurs. Oct. 13 vs. Baylor*
Sat. Oct. 22 at Texas Tech*
Sat. Oct. 29 TCU*
Sat. Nov. 5 at Iowa State*
Sat. Nov. 12 Oklahoma*
Sat. Nov. 19 Kansas State*
Sat. Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State*
Sat. Dec. 3 Big 12 Championship
* indicates Big 12 Conference Game
