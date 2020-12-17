MORGANTOWN – As it turned out, even though coaches were unable to do any off-campus recruiting since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia swept the world for recruits.
They reached out as far as Scandinavia for two recruits, found a bonanza of talent with five from Ohio, picked up a quarterback out of Alabama and went back into Georgia and Florida as is normal.
But, in the end, they well may have found their top prospect right here at home in West Virginia. For the second straight year they wound up with the state’s top rated recruit in Spring Valley in 6-7, 280-pound offensive lineman Wyatt Milem. He now joins last year’s top recruit, Zach Frazier, of Fairmont, as the heart of what will be the offensive line of the future.
Not that Milem’s signing was a surprise.
“He was someone we identified early, maybe the first week we were here,” Coach Neal Brown said as he introduced his 16-man recruiting class on Wednesday.
Offensive line coach Matt Moore early on created a relationship with Milem and his family and coming to WVU meant so much to him that he was the first to send in his letter of intent.
Brown, as did the rest of the nation, sees limitless potential in Milem.
“Wyatt can be one of the high level tackles in the Big 12,” Brown said, , “he was a must-get for us.”
Brown has done as promised in not only keeping West Virginia’s best talent at home but giving them a chance to play. His defensive line this year was built around the Stills brothers out of Fairmont and Dylan Tonkery played a big part on defense and special teams.
Frazier showed himself to be something special as a true freshman. A center by trade, WVU needed someone to fill in at guard after an injury to James Gmiter and Frazier went there and won the starting job. It is expected he will be back at center next year.
Brown understands what such a get means, especially this year.
“It was a tough year for West Virginia high school football due to the pandemic,” Brown said. “I’m glad the coaches got to come and the players got to play some. But keeping the best talent at home is going to be a focus of ours.”
But you aren’t going to compete nationally just by going after West Virginia recruits and Brown scoured far and wide to fill holes in his roster while keeping the class small as he expects more signees in February and also to add some transfers.
“It was a small class but high quality,” Brown said.
All one has to do is look at see who else made offers to his recruits to understand that he fought a lot of recruiting battles against top programs.
One key player had not been announced when Brown held his press conference and that was another potential standout in four-star running Jaylen Anderson out of Massillon, Ohio, who was holding an announcement at his school at 5 p.m. on Wednesday but was considered a hard commit for WVU.
Anderson is one of two four-star running backs in the class, joined by Justin Johnson of Edwardsville, Illinois.
Brown added a quarterback that he had a relationship with in Alabama when he was at Troy in Will “Goose” Crowder, a pro-style QB out of Gardendale, Ala.
“He was essentially a four-year starter as his brother was hurt in the first game of his senior year and he replaced him as a freshman,” Brown said. “He played in the prestigious Alabama-Mississippi high school all-star game and did a great job. We got him here twice before the pandemic. He can run. He’s an underrated athlete and he has a quick release and high football IQ.”
This gives Brown this year’s starter, Jarret Doege, dual threat QB Garrett Greene and the pro-style Crowder next year.
The two international players Brown landed were tight end Victor Wikstrom from Sweden and defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen from Finland.
“It’s kind of the new frontier in recruiting,” Brown said of taking international players, noting that WVU had a pair of productive players out of Canada this year in defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and safety Alonzo Addae.
“We’re in a trial run on this and if they pan out, I think you’ll see West Virginia more active internationally and I think it will be a trend across the country,” Brown said.
Another player to watch is four-star wide receiver recruit Kaden Prather from Montgomery Village, Maryland, whose school did not play this year due to the pandemic.
