MORGANTOWN — It was a few minutes past noon on Friday and Wren Baker was at Mountaineer Field, shaking hands and looking like he was having as much fun as the 300 or so elementary and middle school Country Road Trust football campers were having out on the field.
The sun was shining as they frolicked with maybe 30 West Virginia football players instructing.
Who knew what turmoil awaited after sundown?
The kids lined up for autographs of the players, but the still new WVU athletic director was not being left out, standing there near the Mountaineer weight room with an arm around a young camper, signing a white Mountaineer helmet with a Sharpie as the camper's parents took a picture.
It was the perfect time to drag Baker off to the side and discuss the first few months on the job. It had been, an interesting and challenging few months as they safely negotiated their way through the minefield Bob Huggins had laid out before them with a Cincinnati radio appearance that would erupt in controversy over some homophobic slurs Huggins uttered into a live microphone.
What could go wrong now?
Baker was about to learn within 12 hours that being WVU athletic director at WVU is much like the West Virginia weather, think it's a nice day, wait a while and it will change.
Once again Huggins had been a lightning rod for trouble, being arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Friday on a DUI charge in Pittsburgh, and Baker found himself caught in a flash flood that would end with Huggins' resignation.
Baker's definition of what his job as athletic director really is had been put to the test again. He verbalized what that definition is.
"I look at myself as the caretaker of the people's athletic program. This is not my program . I just try to make the best decisions I can with the best information I can get. I understand not everyone gets it right. That's just reality," Baker said.
The interview began with Baker, never dreaming he would be pressed into action so quickly in the midst of Father's Day weekend along with West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee and the school's Board of Governors, talking about how he's found his job in its early days.
He had come from the University of North Texas into the big time of the Power 5. His school was the focal point of the state's athletics and as a Big 12 school a place where any story is a national story. How was it different?
"The program is very visible, everyone is interested, everyone cares. That's the biggest difference," he said.
"You appreciate that. It also carries a certain amount of pressure and responsibility. I tell people who I am interviewing (for a job) up front about that and say 'If that scares you, don't come here.'
"I have always said if you pour enough of your heart and soul into something, you want it to be meaningful."
Never, he admitted, did he foresee what lay ahead when he took the job with the Huggins radio situation and we noted that the good news was that would probably be the toughest thing he would have to deal with as athletic director.
"Nobody likes to deal with tough situations," he said. "That's not fun, but honestly, I always thought I was at my best there. I listen to everybody's viewpoint. I've always been good at compartmentalizing and not getting overly emotional.
"To me, that's where you are paid to be thoughtful and analytical and deliberate and consider all aspects of a situation."
On Saturday, he would earn his pay in dealing with the Huggins arrest.
There were those who thought Huggins should have been fired over the radio incident. A source said the board at first was deadlocked over it, but in the end they worked out a compromise and Baker admitted he was happy with what they had come up with — a three-game suspension, a rewritten contract and million-dollar slash in pay.
That would say to Huggins they'd had enough and felt this would deter any further embarrassment for the university and state.
It was made clear that Huggins would not get a second chance.
"I was lucky to have President Gee. He's been through a lot. He's battle-tested. He's been doing this a long time," Baker said. "I think we got through it and I think we made the right decision."
He understood there was criticism at the time.
"Not everybody is going to agree and I get that, but we did consider every viewpoint, every avenue we could take and I think ultimately we found one where we felt we had to learn from it and get better," he said. "We have a path to move forward and ultimately that's what you have to do."
Huggins, apparently, did not get it.
Baker stressed that there is no textbook for dealing with the kind of challenge Huggins had thrown at the administration and that you have to react with your head, your heart and your beliefs.
"There really isn't anything that can prepare you for this. The job has changed so much. I'm of the younger generation. I'll be 45 this summer. It has changed in the last 20 years. It has changed in the last three years," he said.
"I'm not sure I can chart out — even with what I know today — an exact degree plan and program and pathway that would most prepare you. I think the biggest thing is if you have to have been in a position where you have to make tough decisions, have to manage people, have to learn to communicate and manage people, have to learn how to communicate openly and transparently and you have to defend decisions; those are the skill sets that are most important.
"You can't do this job without some humility because people are going to criticize you and second guess you. That's part of the job," Baker continued. "You have to have thick skin. What I have always believed, though, is you have to understand the greatest value you can ever have is as a husband and father. I always make sure that I do the best job there ... and I'm not perfect there. I take criticism from my wife and daughters there, too.
"But I try to put my work and values there first and foremost."
And so it was, come Sunday, Wren Baker was able to celebrate Father's Day with his family, even in the shadow that Huggins' arrest and resignation cast upon the day.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.