MORGANTOWN — The thermometer on the wall did nothing to indicate that Randy Mazey’s 10th season as West Virginia baseball coach is just days away from Friday’s opener, but the forecast for the weather is for things to warm up rapidly this week, which will allow them to get at least a taste of spring.
Like migratory birds from the north, WVU heads south, opening at 11 a.m. Friday against Central Michigan as part of a four-game trip to Conway, South Carolina.
For Mazey, this is a trip into the unknown, as it often is for teams from the north who often get little time out of doors to prepare and in an era filled with COVID concerns, with rules that have stretched his roster to 40 players but which allows things to change on the whim of an 18-year-old who wants to take a ride through the transfer portal and where the baseball draft changes rosters by eating up a team’s best players on a yearly basis.
Mazey looks at this way.
“My take is that for Neal Brown and Bob Huggins and Mike Carey, welcome to my world,” he said as he began previewing the new season. “Baseball coaches, we’ve been managing rosters for 50 years with the draft and losing high school kids to the draft and losing juniors in your program. Now, they’re dealing with what we’ve dealt with for a long time.”
The truth is Mazey has much uncertainty surrounding his team as it begins its annual long journey in quest of an NCAA bid.
“The offseason for us seems like it takes six years,” Mazey said. “It seems like forever since we have played our last game. It is always a moving target in baseball trying to formulate a new team through the transfer portal and different areas, managing the draft in the summer and doing all that. But we get used to it in this world.”
The problem is that geography not only helps lead to the uncertainty that comes with recruiting, being at a severe disadvantage when competing with southern schools, but it works against getting off to a fast start in any given year.
“If the season started tomorrow, I wouldn’t know who was playing left field and I wouldn’t know who was catching, and I wouldn’t know who’s DH’ing,” Mazey said in a season preview interview last week. “That is not unusual for us.”
Putting things together is one challenge, reaching maximum performance is another early in the year.
“It’s really hard as a northern program to get out of the gate smashing the baseball,” Mazey said. “Especially [former catcher] Paul McIntosh and [current outfielder] Austin Davis, both being from Florida, it’s just notorious that you get off to a slow start offensively.”
“You can’t stand in an indoor facility hitting in a batting cage and expect to be super consistent when the season starts. We just have to manage it and win as many games as we can until we hit that point where guys catch their rhythm.”
There are a number of things Mazey does know about his team.
It begins with the aforementioned Austin Davis, who comes back for a senior year after rising to the top in right field as a junior, and that Jacob Watters, who had preseason All-American mention, anchoring the bullpen as a junior.
“Davis is super fun to watch. Great personality, great energy on the field, has really turned into a great college baseball player,” Mazey said. “Defensively, offensively, can steal bases, can hit, can drive the ball, can bunt. He literally can do it all. He’s played great for us.”
And Watters should anchor a talented bullpen that includes two key transfers in Trey Braithwaite from Navy and Chase Smith from Pitt.
“If Watters is going to be consistent on the field, he has to be consistent off the field with eating habits, sleeping habits, taking care of his body. If he can clean all that up and stay clear of injury reports and bad nights of sleep and that kind of thing, I think he will flourish in the role he is in.
“The stuff he throws up to home plate is as good as anyone pitching in the entire nation but it has to be consistent for him to be a big winner for us.”
Last year Watters was 4-1 with a 3.33 ERA with almost two strikeouts per inning pitched (57 in 27 IP).
Another boost comes from the return of shortstop Tevin Tucker, who missed all of last season with injury. He started every game of the abbreviated 2020 season.
“It is nice to have Tevin’s leadership back on the field. His value to the team isn’t always reflected in batting average or fielding percentage. It is in managing the defense and talking to the young guys around him, making sure they are calm and letting the pitchers know that everything is going to be OK.”
Parkersburg South’s Grant Hussey is probably going to be the first baseman and offers hope to be able to handle a middle-of-the-batting order position.
“Grant had some pretty good success in the draft league last summer. I was guilty of saying the other day that I would take his production this spring that he did last summer. I think he hit .277 with eight homers with a wood bat against predominately professional pitching. That was a phenomenal summer for him.”
The starting rotation seems is a work in progress with sophomore Carlson Reed, who was 4-5 with a 7.59 ERA as a freshman, the opening day starter and Ben Hampton, who was 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA as a freshman, both figuring to be weekend starters.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.