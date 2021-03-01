MORGANTOWN — A year ago, right about this time — March 7, to be exact — Baylor came into the Coliseum ranked as the No. 4 team in the nation.
They came to face an improving West Virginia team, but not one with very much acclaim in a season where, to that point, showed 20 wins and 10 losses for the Mountaineers. WVU was looking ahead with great anticipation to let the nation know they not only existed but were a team to reckon with in the Big 12 Championships and maybe the NCAAs.
Baylor walked into a madhouse.
The Bears earlier in the year and ranked No. 1 in the nation at the time, beat WVU 70-59, but this time they ran into a different group of Mountaineers, a group that would slap them around and win 76-64.
Oscar Tshiebwe, if you can remember him, scored 16 points with 12 rebounds, and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added a team-leading 18 points.
No one knew at the moment — the COVID-19 pandemic was just cranking up — but that would be the last game of the season. The Big 12 Tournament was cancelled along with the NCAAs, and the Mountaineers were left with an empty feeling to have their season cut short just as it seemed to be picking up steam.
"I think last year hit them really hard, the idea it can be taken away from you in a matter of seconds," WVU coach Bob Huggins recalled on Monday, a day before Baylor finally gets to return to the Coliseum on Tuesday in the biggest game of the season now for both teams. Tipoff is 5 p.m. with 2,800 fans allowed, and an ESPN audience watching.
WVU moved up to No. 6 in the country in the polls this week and believes it can win a national championship. Baylor, meanwhile, was undefeated at 18-0 until Saturday when missing three weeks of games and practices due to COVID-19 complications caught up with them in a road loss to Kansas. Baylor dropped from No. 2 to No 3.
A Baylor win could clinch them the Big 12 regular season championship and right their ship, but WVU is intent on not watching Baylor celebrate anything on its home court, not in this year in which the Mountaineers have risen through the ranks into national contention despite having to entirely remake the offense and defense when Tshwiebe transferred to Kentucky midseason.
WVU understands what's at stake now that they have played themselves into having targets on their chests and that this game — twice put off and the only time these two teams will play this season unless they meet in postseason play — will go a huge way toward determining the respect they get, to say nothing of their NCAA seeding.
WVU is aware of what's up, but it hasn't been Huggins and his staff who have been pushing it. In this day and age of instant communication, the players are fully in touch with reality.
"We got a big blackboard in the film room and they do it," Huggins said. "We have guys on the team who know where they are and what has to happen. They have their NET ranking up there, but that's the players, not the coaching staff."
Indeed, the coaches want the players' attention on the here and now, not on the future. They understand they need to keep winning to accomplish the goals they have set, and those goals each day seem more and more attainable.
Baylor is a huge obstacle, led by Jared Butler, who scored 21 points in both meetings last year, and who some say could be the Big 12 Player of the Year.
"They are terrific offensively," Huggins said. "They play really hard. I think defensively their bigs have really helped them. [Mark] Vital, he's been big for them for what seems like eight years now. They don't get rattled. They play at a great pace and are great at playing in space."
But as high as Huggins is on the Bears, he cedes nothing to them. When it was mentioned to him they are deep off the bench, possessing eight players who could be looked at as starters, he said WVU matches them.
"We got at least eight, too," he said. "When you bring a Taz Sherman off the bench, when you bring Gabe Osabuohien off the bench, they have the same problem we have."
What's more, Huggins said Sherman and Miles "Deuce" McBride, the engine that drives WVU, are both ready to go full speed after suffering lower extremity injuries that slowed them recently.
