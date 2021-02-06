MORGANTOWN — Miles "Deuce" McBride had gone two games without making a 3-point shot as he took the floor on Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum to play the team everyone in the Big 12 loves to beat, but seldom does, Kansas.
That was unusual for him, just as was the fact he had gone two games without scoring in double figures.
That, too, was most "unDeucelike," so there was some concern as game time dawned. What's more, Coach Bob Huggins revealed that McBride's shooting had been off because he was "nicked up" on one of his feet.
But, Huggins would add, knowing the player who is Deuce McBride, saying "He's tough. He will play."
And while it went unsaid, it was understood that Huggins was also saying that McBride's shooting was the least of his worries.
Two hours later, with that fantastic new scoreboard in the Coliseum twinkling a final score of West Virginia 91, Kansas 79, and showing that McBride had authored a 29-point game built on eight field goals in 15 attempts, four of them good among five 3-point tries while making all nine of his free throws and, throwing in, just for good measure eight assists and seven rebounds.
It was McBride who got WVU going out of the gate, immediately answering any questions about his physical wellbeing and his shooting as he joined Culver in getting the Mountaineers off to an early lead that they stretched to 10 points at halftime.
And when Kansas roared out at halftime and hit its first six shots of the second half, tying the score in just two minutes and nine seconds, McBride made the only WVU field goal while Kansas was hitting six straight and, with the score knotted at 51-51 he canned a 3 which gave WVU a lead it would never relinquish the rest of the way.
So what was different with McBride in this game than in the previous two?
"It's all about preparation," McBride said. "When I come in more prepared I'm more motivated and think every shot is going in."
By the time the game ended, everyone in the Coliseum believed everything McBride was throwing up there was going in ... as well as Sherman and Culver.
The three of them scored 73 of WVU's 91 points, leaving only 18 for the rest of the team, who split it up with 10 for Emmitt Matthews Jr., five for Jalen Bridges and three for Sean McNeil.
Culver, of course, did his work inside under the basket while battling Kansas' best player, David McCormack, who matched up well with Culver scoring 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
But McBride and Sherman continued to show that they are progressing in the new offense Huggins installed when Oscar Tshiebwe left for Kentucky. Rather than just bombarding from the outside, the two were a constant presence driving into the lane, which left Kansas vulnerable to short jumpers, passes underneath to Culver or back outside the other guard lingering around the 3-point line.
"That's what Taz did in junior college," Huggins said. "He was a good 3-point shooter but also can play with his back to the basket. He did that there and it's unconventional, which makes it even better. I want all of them to use everything they can possibly use to win the game."
And that's what they did, building the lead through the second half at a time when, in the past, they had let leads slip away.
The victory was important because WVU is embarking on a streak of six consecutive games against Top 25 ranked teams, something that in the end will wind up defining its season.
The Mountaineers are now 13-5 and 6-3 in Big 12 play, and in second place behind unbeaten Baylor.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Standings (Feb. 6)
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Streak
|AP Poll
|NET Ranking
|Baylor
|9-0
|17-0
|W17
|2
|1
|West Virginia
|6-3
|13-5
|W2
|17
|25
|Oklahoma
|7-4
|11-5
|W1
|9
|18
|Texas Tech
|6-4
|14-5
|W3
|13
|11
|Texas
|5-4
|11-5
|L3
|6
|17
|Kansas
|6-5
|12-7
|L1
|23
|22
|Oklahoma State
|5-5
|12-5
|W1
|-
|42
|TCU
|3-5
|10-7
|W1
|-
|97
|Kansas State
|1-10
|5-15
|L10
|-
|235
|Iowa State
|0-8
|2-11
|L7
|-
|231
