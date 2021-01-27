MORGANTOWN — When a coach hires an assistant, he wants him to do well, which is exactly what Jahmile Addae did for head football coach Neal Brown at West Virginia University.
Too well, it turns out.
Addae, a former Mountaineer All-Big East safety, returned to WVU to coach cornerbacks, but when Vic Koenning, WVU's defensive coordinator, was forced out before his second year started, Addae wound up sharing defensive coordinator duties with line coach Jordan Lesley.
The results were too good, for Addae left the Mountaineers on Wednesday to join Kirby Smart's staff at the University of Georgia, a move he could not turn down. He probably will earn almost double what WVU was paying him at this premier SEC program.
Addae's final game at WVU as a player was against Georgia in the Mountaineers' thrilling Sugar Bowl victory in Atlanta in 2005.
Addae's contribution as a coach to Brown's first two years was overwhelming.
In Addae's first year, WVU defensive backs Keith Washington and Josh Norwood earned All-Big 12 honors. Tykee Smith was named a freshman All-American.
This year, cornerbacks Dreshun Miller and Nickroy Fortune stood out in one of the nation's top defenses.
WVU allowed 291.4 yards per game in total offense, fourth nationally. The pass defense was tops in the nation giving up just 159.6 yards a game.
But the Addae-Lesley combination worked to the point that the Mountaineers' defense made a huge jump from the previous season, and Addae had much to do with it through recruiting as well as coaching.
He was key in bringing in former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II, who was the team's leading tackler, as well as freshman All-American defensive tackle Akheem Mesidor, who will move seamlessly into the defensive line next year.
It's expected Lesley will take on the WVU defensive coordinator role as all of a sudden there is intrigue in the defensive coaches' room.
Addae's exit opens a job for a cornerback coach and Brown is expected to hire one.
There are also reports that Andrew Jackson, who was James Madison's defensive line coach when the Dukes played WVU in the 2019 opener, has interviewed with WVU and could be a quick hire.
And then there's some mystique around the veteran Jeff Casteel, a former WVU defensive coordinator. Casteel was hired as a defensive analyst, but it was said at the time to be a one-year-and-done hire. Can Brown talk him into another year, or will he begin to back off from the on-field duties?
That would open up the cornerback coach hire.
Brown also has to hire a new analyst as former WVU assistant Bill Legg has been hired as tight ends coach at Marshall.
The only real certainty in this right now is that Georgia is getting itself a proven commodity in Addae, who seems to have a big future in the coaching profession.
