MORGANTOWN — While all eyes have been firmly focused on transfer quarterback JT Daniels through the off-season with expectations that he would give the West Virginia Mountaineers the veteran kind of quarterback play and leadership that would lead them into contention in the Big 12, the truth may be that the real strength of the team is in the defense.
Certainly, if you listened to Coach Neal Brown at Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday you would have gotten that impression.
“We think this defensive unit has the opportunity to be the best that we’ve fielded so far,” Brown said.
It is something of a surprising statement, considering that when last season ended Brown thought he would have the promising Ahkeem Mesidor at defensive tackle and the veteran Josh Chandler-Semedo, last year’s leading tackler at middle linebacker, in the lineup.
But both opted, unexpectedly, to transfer out.
Brown, however, maneuvered shrewdly in finding replacements and will take advantage of a pleasant surprise by having Dante Stills decide to return for his fifth season to harass quarterbacks from a defensive tackle position.
Defense has been the one thread of pride through Brown’s three seasons. While the offense was inconsistent and sputtered, for the most part, the defense acquitted itself well.
“We’re never going to lose what makes West Virginia special, and that’s toughness,” Brown said. “We really try to mirror the mindset of our state, and West Virginia, it’s a blue-collar group that goes to work, and are really proud of their heritage.
“That’s the same fundamental we’re trying to look for and trying to put on the field on the defensive side of the ball every Saturday.”
While most people think of the heritage of WVU football being wrapped up on the offensive side with the likes of Major Harris, Pat White, Steve Slaton, Tavon Bailey, Stedman Bailey, Geno Smith and Jeff Hostetler setting the tone.
But you can go right back to the coal fields and Sam Huff and follow a line of down and dirty defenders from Huff to Darryl Talley to Aaron Beasley to Grant Wiley to Canute Curtis to Gary Stills too and his two sons to Karl Joseph.
Hard hitters, grinders, fearless competitors set the tone, even if the offense took down the headlines.
Brown believes he has captured that spirit with what he will put on the field this year, noting that even with the loss of Mesidor, Stills’ return makes it possible to make it a special group.
“Dante has been a huge piece of what we’ve done. We’ve been one of the top defenses in our league over the past three years and it’s a lot due to the play of our defensive line. That’s going to be our strong point on defense this year,” Brown said when interviewed by ESPN+.
“I thought Dante made a really mature decision [not leaving for the NFL],” Brown continued. “He’s had really big moments in his career. He’s played really well but it’s been a little bit of a roller coaster. He’s been inconsistent at times. That was the information he got from the NFL personnel.
“The most important times of year for Dante are our winter conditioning and our summer. That’s where he’s really stepped up. He’s been more mature about his preparation. It’s going to show up and I really believe Dante Stills will have a huge year for us this fall.”
And if Stills has a huge year, the rest figures to follow.
“I like our group,” Brown said. “It’s a group that has had unique paths. If you look at a guy like Lee Kpogba, who came in the spring and will be our starting middle linebacker, he’s had a untraditional path but here and we think he’s got a chance to be one of the better linebackers in the league.
“You look at Charles Woods, a FSC All-American that made the jump to Power 5 football and had the leading coverage numbers in our league according to the PFF data last year.”
Woods jumped all the way to a spot on the preseason All-Big 12 team.
“We’re a group that’s going to be tough and physical,” Brown said.
And he should have added fast, too, especially in the secondary where it’s been really needed.
“We’ve got some guys that can really run that are in their first or second year in the program,” Brown said. “The one thing we were intentionally trying to improve defensively is we’ve been primarily a zone coverage team and we’ve had success, but we haven’t been able to cause as much havoc up front because when you play zone coverage, you can rush only four or five guys.
“We wanted to get faster, more athletic in the back end so we could play more coverage and rush six or maybe even seven sometimes,” Brown said. “Throughout additions, and we’ve had several, Wesley McCormick, who is a multi-year starter at James Madison at corner, I really like his ability. We think he can compete for a starting job.
“Jaylon Shelton has versatility and can play safety or corner and can really run. Jasir Cox from North Dakota State a multiple year starter on a multiple national championship team, gives us some flexibility to play both outside linebacker positions and our nickel position.
There were others, too, guys with speed and athleticism and one other asset that Brown was mining for.
“We wanted guys that added versatility and would check themselves at the door, meaning do what we asked them to do within the concept of a team. I think our secondary is going to be a real positive surprise to maybe some people in this room.
“The collection of players that we’re going to have, our whole is going to be maybe better than each individual.”
