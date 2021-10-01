MORGANTOWN — Sometimes facts can be distorted into something they are not, but as West Virginia readies itself for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. Homecoming game with Texas Tech there are two key facts to consider.
No. 1, Texas rushed 52 times for 336 yards while scoring 70 points on 10 touchdowns against the Red Raiders last Saturday.
No. 2, West Virginia rushed 29 times for 47 net yards in scoring 13 points on one touchdown against Oklahoma last Saturday.
That leads to a perplexing game planning situation for Coach Neal Brown and his staff. Texas Tech is vulnerable to the run game but WVU has shown no signs of being able to take advantage of it.
Take away WVU’s rushing performance against a badly outmanned FCS opponent in LIU and WVU has gained a net 268 rushing yards against three FBC opponents — Maryland, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.
That is 89 yards per game.
That will not cut it and even against LIU, WVU’s run game was hardly dominant with 198 yards on 55 carries, just 3.6 yards a try.
You ask Gerad Parker, the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator, about it and you get an honest answer, but one that tries to soften the meaning behind what is happening.
“Like anything, stats are stats. You have to look at them all, find out what’s up and fix it. Then you have to try to sustain what’s right,” Parker said. “We played a formidable opponent in Oklahoma that creates a lot of havoc up front.”
The result was there in the numbers, although Parker maintains that in one way you are looking into a fun house mirror when you look at them, noting that 21 negative yards came via a bad snap late in the game.
The reflection, he says, was distorted and things were better than they looked.
“As the tape would tell it, we suffered a big loss in rush yardage at the end of the game, so what happened on the ground doesn’t really look as bad, to be honest,” he said. “I’m very proud of our guys on how they handled movement. It was a big point of emphasis, how they handled stunts and movement. If you analyze it fairly you can say they played very physically and had a lot of movement.”
The problem was that the movement wasn’t forward on the ground.
“Of course, you want more,” Parker said. “Some of that involves us making guys miss. Some of it missed by just this much. Those things are real.”
What they are looking for is consistency in the running game, and not the kind of consistency it has produced to date.
“You want to see us make steps to where we find a way to run the ball better and finish games, i.e. the Virginia Tech game where we have the ball in a four-minute setting and keep pushing,” Parker said. “We are taking those steps and those steps are real.”
The running game begins and ends with running back Leddie Brown, who last year in an abbreviated season gained 1,000 yards.
“Leddie Brown is no secret, last year to this year. We have to continue to game plan for him to find creases and then give ourselves some air. We have the ability to use the two quarterback system and that helps us so we don’t have some of the struggles we had last year.”
But what is really hurting is that they have not uncovered anyone to do any damage to opponents as a backup to Leddie Brown.
Brown has 321 rushing yards in four games and all but 22 of the running back carries this season.
“We have to get a No. 2 guy at that position. He’s getting his touches, but I think he’s having to play too many snaps,” Neal Brown said. “He’s not as fresh late as he needs to be.”
“The honest answer is that we are in the process of finding that,” Parker said of the search for a backup. “We are going to have to work week-by-week and day-by-day to see who that is and who it can be consistently. I would say they are all in the process of doing it.”
The hope was by setting up a number of plays for Garrett Greene, the young running quarterback, a new dimension would be added to the running game but until Greene shows himself to be a passing threat the defense can sell out against the run.
WVU is hoping that its young offensive line will improve as the season unfolds and that will take care of the problems, but that doesn’t provide this week’s answers.
“If the process is the truth, the work and the result, then we are going to get there,” Parker said. “I think we are pushing our kids that way and, as a sidebar, I think that was the first time since I’ve been here that I saw our offensive and defensive guys hurt together, really care about each other at a tough time in a tough loss.
“They had a chance to win that Oklahoma football game because they were together. I think it needs to be said and I think it tells you what we are growing here. Now we need to take another step so it ends up in celebration.”
