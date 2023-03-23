MORGANTOWN — The only explosive sounds West Virginia football coach Neal Brown wants to hear this coming season in Milan Puskar Stadium is the sound of the musket firing off following a WVU touchdown.
He’s tired of all the explosive plays coming from the opposition.
Therefore, he and his defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley have made it a priority to cut back this season on the number of explosive plays against the Mountaineer defense, an explosive play being defined as a run of 12 yards and pass of 15 yards ... but certainly not limited to that.
Too often Mountaineer defenders found themselves reading the names on the backs of opponent receivers and running backs as they streaked down the sidelines to a touchdown.
When last season ended and the Mountaineers were left with a losing record and no bowl, the heat on Brown was at its hottest and was spilling over onto Lesley.
But like Tammy Wynette, Brown stood by his man. Admitting it was a major concern, he resisted the calls for Lesley’s dismissal.
“In ‘22, we simply weren’t good enough,” Brown said. “But you don’t forget how to coach in a one-year period.”
His point was that WVU had played relatively decent defense on the whole during his tenure at the school and that there were other approaches that might work.
And so, as they reported to spring practice this year, they opted to make some changes ... but not on the defensive coaching staff.
“The No. 1 thing is getting back to basically sound football. Probably should have taken that approach last year with how we were built, but we didn’t,” Leslie said. “The top priority right now, focusing on being good at football ... flying to the ball, back to where we’ve always been. That’s as simple as my message is this spring.”
And through the spring, with a number of major personnel changes, that has to be emphasized, but there will also be an emphasis on cutting back on those explosive plays that change games so quickly.
“If you go back and watch — and the first thing I watched [at the end of last season] was the explosive cut-ups,” he said. “It was a number of issues.”
Those will be addressed.
“The No. 1 thing is just do your job, don’t worry about anyone else’s job,” Lesley said. “The other thing was the fundamental thing of having to fix issues. As you lose guys or have to move guys, I should have done a better job of getting guys into position.”
By that he meant both into the right defensive job and into the right positions to make plays during a game.
Brown has talked about accomplishing this by simplifying the defense.
“I’m going to make sure every single day they know what their job is. That’s how you go about fixing it,” Lesley said.
Lesley believes you can “over coach” as it were. Find one problem and try to fix it by making a personnel move or defensive strategy can cause another problem, bigger problem, almost like a dike springing leaks.
“I take the blame for that, but a lot of times you start trying to plug holes, whether it us for injuries or youth or what. You get to where the intent is always good, but a lot of times you create issues when you do that,” he said.
“At least through the first part of last year where some things happened, things we didn’t expect or guys didn’t play like we thought they would. You try to adjust for that and try to plug too many holes, you wind up creating too many other holes.”
The approach on that changed as the season went along which may have been responsible for better play late in the year.
“When we got back to let’s just see who we are and let’s just stick with that, we played a lot better and played a lot faster,’ Lesley said. “Now we think those holes are plugged. Now it’s about playing our defense ... let’s just play it better and play it fast. That’s our goal for the whole spring.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.