MORGANTOWN — It is a phrase that came into common usage in the English language out of sports and all of us have either heard it or used it.
Goes something like this:
"I'm trusting you to do the job, so don't drop the ball," your mother or father or boss would say.
The phrase grew out of baseball, where dropping the ball was charged as an error, but it has wormed its way into football vernacular and, over the past few years, has resided within the West Virginia program's passing game.
Unlike in baseball, there is no official statistic charting dropped passes. Somehow, ball carriers running with the football were slapped with fumbles, even though most of them came from hard hits, defenders ripping or punched the ball from the grasp, often really being more of a plus defensive play than a minus offensive play.
But, in the passing game, a receiver dropping the ball is equated more to an unforced error from tennis or a golf tee shot which is sprayed out of bounds, the receiver receiving no official black mark on the stat sheet while the quarterback gets slapped with an incomplete pass.
Among the many sins that bedeviled WVU's offense in last Saturday night's 38-20 loss at Texas were dropped passes, something they had done a decent job avoiding through much of this season.
They came at the most inopportune of moments, although there really isn't an opportune moment for dropped passes, but WVU believes the flow of the game might have changed had there not been two drops on third and fourth down early in the game to turn the ball over at midfield and lead to the first of many Texas scores.
"If you go back and look, we probably had seven drops in the game, six of wide receivers," Coach Neal Brown said during his weekly press conference.
Fortunately, they don't pay me enough to go back and re-watch and count dropped passes in a football game that was filled with so much negativity that it probably would be considered torture under the Geneva Convention.
Seeing it once was enough, although the view from my seat was somewhat different than that of Brown's, for he laid it at the feet of the receivers.
Eh, better make that laid at the hands of the receivers. Their feet is where the ball ended up.
A personal view, however, was that it came down to not only the receiver's inability to catch catchable passes, but it coming from the timing being messed up due to pressure on quarterback JT Daniels.
Sometimes, it seemed that Daniels had to throw off his back foot, not getting enough on the ball, which again threw the timing of the play off as it was arriving late.
When that was brought up to Brown, he brushed it aside.
"The timing was fine. That wasn't an issue," he said. "It was fundamental errors."
There also strong coverage from Texas, enough so that it had to have an effect upon catching the ball as well.
Now Brown is a former receiver who has heard— and given— the lecture on fundamentals in catching a football so often that it is natural for him to be drawn to that aspect of the game.
In fact, when asked about it, he went into a condensed and simplified lecture on why the passes were dropped due to fundamental errors and it came down to a disconnect between hands and eyes.
"You want to catch plus 90% of catchable balls," he said as he sat at a table in the WVU team room. "Now, there will be timed when you do everything right and, for whatever reason, drop it."
But seven drops in a game is too many or, as Brown put it, "seven drops is not catching 90%"
From now began a demonstration on what he meant, and if you go to the video of his press conference you can understand the principles better.
"The biggest thing is you want to catch the ball in front of your face," he said, holding his hands at face level and showing you can track the ball right into your hands without turning your head.
But if you try to catch the pass off to the left or right, "you have to track the ball all the way behind you and that's a tough track," Brown said.
He noted too that a pass over your head as you are going downfield is best caught with the hands high so, again, you can catch the ball without turning the head. But if it you let it get off to the left or right, tracking it into the hands is so much more difficult.
It isn't a hand-eye coordination issue, it's a fundamental issue on how the receiver sets up to catch the ball.
And, he noted, if you start with your hands down, it greatly raises the degree of difficulty, a habit that must be broken.
The receivers understand they had a tough night.
"We consider ourselves to be elite receivers," Bryce Ford-Wheaton said. "Any time the ball hits our hands we have to catch it. We didn't do that early in the game and it hurt us."
So, having an off-week before meeting Baylor at home on Thursday night gives them time to work on those fundamentals that Brown stresses.
"Honestly, it will be me and the other seniors who step up and call out what has to be done. We have to call a spade a spade, and that includes me. I have things I have to get better at," Ford-Wheaton said
