MORGANTOWN — The fatal blow to West Virginia’s hopes of knocking off No. 4 Texas Saturday afternoon in the Coliseum will go down as a slash to the throat from Andrew Jones’ hands on a 3-point shot from the corner that delivered the Longhorns a 72-70 victory at the Coliseum.
This, though, was less a cataclysmic event than it was death by 1,000 paper cuts.
Yes, Jones’ last second heroics will get the headlines, but Texas’ long-range shots didn’t beat WVU.
Instead, it was the Longhorns ability to go past their defenders as if they were being guarded by the Hot Rod Hundley and Jerry West statues that stand guard outside the Coliseum, driving unabated to the basket for easy scores.
If a box score can serve as an autopsy, this one showed Texas with 40 points in the paint to just 22 for WVU.
That’s a difference of 18 points, or virtually one point-black shot at the basket every two minutes of the game.
‘I thought we did a good job for a period of time and then we didn’t do a good job,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I think, in all fairness, I’d like to have a better understanding of verticality. If you straight-line drive, it’s not always the defense that fouls.”
In truth, there were times it seemed that WVU was uncertain in how to defend drive.
Not bad officiating in this game, but inconsistent officiating game to game and they just seemed hesitant in making the move to stop the drive.
But that was only one of the paper cuts.
True, a missed free throw by Derek Culver and two by Emmitt Matthews Jr. kept WVU from clinching it and allowing a late eight-point lead to evaporate, but Huggins seemed more hung up on a play in the second half that was more inside basketball than anything else.
“You know what? We are up six, and we let them throw the ball and we have a guy standing beside the guy, standing and watching, and they throw the ball underneath the basket for a lay-up,” he said, disgustedly. “We should have had the chance to go up eight. We let them cut it to four. If we go up by eight, I like our chances a lot better.”
Those were the kinds of things that happened, over and over ... drive to the basket, miss a free throw, miss an open shot.
It was far less Texas beating down WVU. It was more WVU’s ability to rise up.
“It was more us. We didn’t step up and take pride in getting stops on defense,” said WVU guard Miles “Deuce” McBride. “I think we just kind of gave it up to them. We didn’t make big plays when we had to.”
And that was exactly what happened at the end.
After Matthews missed his two free throws and redeemed himself by getting the offensive rebound, he got caught up in the moment. Having the ball there begged for him to dribble it out of trouble or pass it to a teammate and let Texas foul, but he felt a chance to put the game away by going to the basket to score and lost the ball.
Texas, down 70-69, at the moment opted not to call a timeout but instead raced down the court, the veteran Courtney Ramey going to the hoop. WVU converged to stop him, leaving Jones alone in the corner.
Ramey found him and made a perfect pass, Jones’ 3 went through the hoop with 1.8 seconds left to play.
“Well, we weren’t making rotations,” Huggins said. “We didn’t make good rotations, and then we got it fixed to where we were making pretty good rotations. Again, they are experienced. They look. As they are driving the ball, they are looking as if the guy in the corner is open.
“They (threw it diagonally) to the wing in the first half, and that hurt us. Then, they actually threw some to the top, which hurt us. Should there have been a rotation there? Yes. I’d have to look at the film, though, like everybody else, and watch the ball to see if he scores.”
But Huggins keeps going back to the play with a six-point lead.
“We are up six, and we give them a layup. It was a direct pass from the top of the key underneath the basket because of the guy standing there staring at the ball. I thought that was the play of the game.,” he said. “You talk about (junior forward) Emmitt (Matthews Jr.) missing free throws. If Emmitt makes two then they could have still tied it and won in overtime, but I think if we went up eight with two minutes to go, that is pretty tough to overcome.”
There were good things for WVU. Derek Culver added his seventh double-double of the season with 14 points and 16 rebounds, Taz Sherman continued his hot hand with 17 points and Sean McNeil added 14 while McBride scored 12 but missed some open looks.
And so WVU falls to 9-4 while Texas goes to 10-1 with an unbeaten 4-0 mark in conference play.
And things only get worse, for WVU heads to Waco for a toad game Tuesday against No. 2 Baylor.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.